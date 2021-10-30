I'm still standing better than I ever did …

Ephrata's girls soccer team is still standing, looking like a true survivor after claiming a 1-0 decision over host Manheim Township Saturday afternoon in a District Three Class 4A quarterfinal match at the Blue Streaks' Journey Field in Neffsville.

Kiersten Doutt finished off Emily Weidner's free kick in the 46th minute for the only goal the Mountaineers (17-4) would need, as the back line of Jianna Long, Hannah Logue, Sydney Hornberger and Kendall Miller, along with holding midfielder Claire Schultz, kept the area in front of keeper Sophia Gonzalez relatively clean.

“The strategy was to hold the whole back line,” Schultz said. “We tried our best.”

“We came out ready,” seconded Gonzalez. “I was ready to keep those balls out of the net.”

Which she did against an offense that created 16 shots, seven on goal. Curiously, her seven saves were the same number as in a 2-0, nonleague loss to the Streaks (16-4) four weeks ago.

Township created opportunities by the bushel basket in the first 15 minutes, and had the better of play to the halftime horn. But the Streaks didn’t challenge Gonzalez until the 28th minute, when the Mounts' keeper saved Jada Turner’s poke shot.

“I’m not quite sure how we didn’t score (in the first half),” Township coach Terry Law said. “You can’t give away 40 minutes. We created tons of opportunities. We had some good chances, but I didn’t feel we ever got into a rhythm. That’s been one of our difficulties lately.”

The Mounts broke from a scoreless first half, bringing immediate pressure as Jorja Welsh stole a ball near midfield, carried into the box and tested Streaks' keeper Marianthi Saxinger, who made the save, but the gauntlet had been thrown.

The Streaks were called for a holding foul out on the right wing in the 45th minute. Weidner stood over the ensuing free kick from about 30 yards out and sent it into the box.

“It was a beautiful free kick,” Doutt said. “She got it in the right placement, right where we were all roaming.”

The ball sailed over Hornberger, dropping to Doutt slightly to the left of the frame.

“I just toe-balled it in,” she said of her fifth goal this season, and Weidner’s 13th assist.

Sparked by impending elimination, Township mounted a spirited attack as Gonzalez came out to snare Savannah Reed’s corner service in the 56th minute, cradled Missy Welch’s hard shot in the 69th, punched Zophia Beers’ shot over the frame with 6:31 to play and, in the last two minutes, saved a 35-yard blast by Liza Suydam and a poke-shot by Ava Byrne with under 20 seconds to play.

“Credit to Ephrata, they spoiled stuff all day,” Law said. “They got the goal that they needed and, at the end of the day, they move on and we go home.”

The Mounts will take on Wilson in the semifinals on Tuesday, site and time to be determined. The PIAA tournament opens Nov. 9.