You might say Ephrata’s play against Annville-Cleona was like the rain that fell throughout Saturday's contest — relentless.

The Mounts had 20 shots on goal in a 6-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League girls soccer quarterfinal win at Mountaineer Field. Even more impressive was the fact they allowed just one shot on goal.

Clair Shwartz, with her lone shot on goal of the game, wasted no time giving her team an early lead. She came in on a corner, by Emily Weidner, in the goal box and blasted a header past the A-C goalie just nine minutes into the game. Not long after, from another corner, Weidner would feed Jorja Welsh, who finished it off.

Welsh had herself a night, connecting on all three of her shots.

She put the next one in goal for the Mounts at just under 25 minutes, off another assist from Weidner. Then for the hat trick, Welsh put her team-tying 16th goal off a clearance play.

“It was obviously very cold and crazy weather, but we just played our game,” Welsh said. “We just stayed focused, and even if we do have our downs, we pick it up and play the best we can.”

Cara Tiesi gave the Mounts a 4-0 lead off a cross, with Wiedner adding another assist. Then it was Weidner’s turn to get in on the goal action, scoring her 16th of the year off a free kick.

“You never know fully from teams you haven’t played,” Ephrata coach Wes Deininger said. “They played good soccer during stretches, but we were much more dangerous and put them away. And Jorja had some beautiful goals. So hopefully, this continues.”

The Section Two Champions are now 15-3 and will next take on Penn Manor, which beat Elco. The Mounts are no strangers to the Comets, having beaten them 3-1 on Oct. 13. The semifinals are set for Tuesday, Oct. 19 at a site to be determined. The Mounts and Comets will play the second semifinal, slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.