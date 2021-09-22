To watch their celebration, one would think the Penn Manor girls soccer team had just won the World Cup.

And maybe, in this instance, they did. Or at least their equivalent of one.

Junior defender Izzy Kligge finished junior midfielder Lauren Stoner’s corner kick restart 12:24 into the game, and the Comets (5-1 Lancaster-Lebanon League, 8-2 overall) defended goal line-to-goal line the next 67 minutes to defeat Manheim Township, 1-0, Wednesday afternoon on Ed Journey Field in Neffsville.

The victory pulled the Comets into a tie with the Blue Streaks for first place in Section One, and dealt the Streaks (5-1, 6-1) their first loss of the season.

“Big win for the program,” said coach Keith Renner, in his third year leading the Comets. “A lot of (the players) had a hard time, winning one game here, two games there. They’ve worked so hard to get to this place.”

And they worked hard to earn this win, coming two weeks after the Streaks took the first meeting of the home-and-home series, 1-0.

“I feel like our defense was much tighter this time,” Stoner said.

“We’ve been working really well together, as a whole,” Kligge said. “It was a whole team effort, not just the back line. The midfielders did a good job of coming back (to defend). The attackers came back and stopped their pressure.”

“They’ve gotten some confidence now,” said Renner, whose confidence in his defense has grown as well. “They’ve had some close games.” Of the eight wins thus far, four have been by a goal – three of them 1-0 – and two by two goals. “These 1-0 shutouts are hard on a coach,” he said.

Harder on the coach on the short end of 1-0.

“Was the moment too big for us?” Streaks coach Terry Law asked rhetorically. “That’s really the question.”

The two-time defending league champion Streaks, hit hard by graduation, harder by injuries to the few returning players, had streaked to the front of the section wars with a lineup fashioned, at times, with six freshmen and seven sophomores. Could it be fair to say their youth caught up to them?

“Oh, absolutely,” Law said. “No question. We couldn’t seem to get focused in warmups and it carried on into the game.

“I won’t take anything away from (the Comets),” he added. “They played really well. They put pressure on us and we didn’t handle it well.”

After an early excursion into the offensive third by the Streaks, the Comets tilted the field in the opposite direction and earned a corner kick eleven minutes in. Stoner served the restart into the box, to see it deflected over the end line by the defense.

As she stood over the ensuing corner from the right flag, preparing to send it again into the box, Kligge got her attention, creating a last-second change of plans. “She (Kligge) called for it, and I saw nobody had stepped to her,” Stoner said.

“There was no one on me,” Kligge said, “and I was like, ‘I can shoot from here.’ ”

Stoner dropped a short touch to Kligge, camped just inside the 18. From there Kligge sent a rising ball across the box to the far post, settling it in the upper back corner.

“I didn’t think it was going in,” Kligge said. “I was just trying to shoot it, at least get an attempt in.”

The Streaks got untracked in the second half and had the better of the final 28 minutes of play. Of their 11 scoring opportunities, none was better than Missy Welch’s header of Ava Byrne’s cross from the left wing, with 23:15 to play.

Comets keeper Allison Burkholder smothered the ball at the near, right, post for the save of the game, turning the Streaks away, and saving her fifth shutout of the season.

“Absolutely, that was huge,” Renner said. “I said, on the sideline, ‘That was their chance.’ ”

“We had a couple good looks at (the goal) late in the game,” Law said. “We just weren’t able to execute that last moment.”

The moment was Penn Manor’s and, with four nights left in section play, things are getting interesting.

“Now we’re tied,” Law said. “And now it’s going to be a real dogfight. Every game is always important, but now it’s really important.”