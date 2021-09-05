With another boys soccer season having officially kicked off Friday, there are plenty of storylines to follow on the pitch throughout the Lancaster-Lebanon League this season.

Manheim Township in particular is hungry after a heartbreaking end to the end of the 2020 season.

Last November, the Blue Streaks — 13-2 and winners of section and league titles — were forced to withdraw from the District Three Class 4A championship game against Cumberland Valley after Manheim Township High School had to shift to a remote-learning protocol in the wake of positive and pending COVID-19 cases.

This time around, Township touts a good amount of returning players with varsity experience and strong technical skills.

That said, the Streaks have lost 12 seniors from last season’s squad, including Section One Player of the Year Shane Mundorf. Along with him, the Streaks also lost first-team all-stars Shawn Larozza and Moses Beers.

The challenge for the Streaks is in looking at their new guys to step up and fill some of the voids that were left by the 2020 graduating class. Developing chemistry on the pitch will take time and will be necessary for Manheim Township to make another run at a title, but it is a challenge that Kevin Baker, 2020’s Section One Coach of the Year, says he looks forward to.

In Section Two, McCaskey will look to defend its section title from last year. But the Red Tornado will have company in the chase.

Elizabethtown, for one, looks forward to rebounding from many challenges that 2020 posed, COVID-19 being a big one. Being able to return to a normal summer program is something the Bears desperately needed.

The players are buying in to their new tactical systems, and a big part of that is the strong senior leadership that Elizabethtown has in senior defender Mitchell Garber.

The Bears are a young program, and they lack the experience that some of the other L-L teams have, but the players hope a normal season will be a help as they look forward in 2021.

Also in Section Two, Lampeter-Strasburg returns seven starters from last year’s team, two of them 2020 all-star selections.

The big loss for the Pioneers is in the form of graduated goalkeeper Colin Reinacher. There will be some inexperience at that position this season, but it’s a task that coach Chris Garraffa thinks his team will meet.

“They will live up to the task, but having a seasoned goalkeeper is such a blessing,” he said.

The Pioneers also lost first-team all-stars Luke Kelly and Gavin Shue.

Section Three proved last year that it was very competitive, with Cocalico and Lancaster Mennonite being crowned co-champions. Look for that trend to continue, especially with both of those teams having to replace some of their top players from 2020.

In Section Four, Lancaster Catholic goes into the new season with quite a bit of depth, having numerous players with varsity minutes under their belts. The defending Section Four champions do need to fill two holes on the back line, but they return first-team all-star and section Player of the Year Ethan Paulukow.

Northern Lebanon, which has one of the youngest teams in the league and few upperclassmen, does have talent in its youth. The Vikings also are a very tight-knit squad, a quality that could pay dividends this season. Northern Lebanon lost first-team all-star John Moore, but retains second-teamer Sean Williams, who will be one of the team’s more experienced players.

Lancaster Country Day’s success in recent years looks to be a model for this year’s team, as it knows what success looks like and how to achieve it. The Cougars pride themselves on their hard work and peer leadership.

However, there is one particular weakness for the Cougars this season. They have limited number of experienced players, as the team skipped the 2020 season due to the pandemic. But the players are particularly excited to return to the fray in 2021.