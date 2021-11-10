Below is the list of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer all-stars for the 2021 season. These players were selected by the L-L coaches. The selections are listed per the league's four sections. The league's all-state nominees are listed at the bottom.

Section One:

Player of the Year: Jake Smith, Sr. Warwick

Coach of the Year: Matt Wagner, Warwick

Assistant Coach of the Year: Taylor Good, Manheim Township

Sportsmanship: Penn Manor

First team all-stars:

Player, grade, school

Luke Kramer, senior, Hempfield

Andrew Potter, senior, Hempfield

Gunnar Swanger, senior, Hempfield

Gage Meckley, senior, Warwick

Tyler Mitchell, senior, Warwick

Drew Schwartz, senior, Warwick

Jake Smith, senior, Warwick

Garrett Campagna, senior, Manheim Township

Mike Rogers, senior, Manheim Township

Luke Snader, senior, Conestoga Valley

Aidan Smith, senior, Penn Manor

Second team all-stars:

Ben Ammon, junior, Hempfield

Nate Leisure, senior, Hempfield

Nate Swartz, senior, Hempfield

Drew Bassoff, junior, Warwick

Charlie Kramer, junior, Warwick

Max Shaub, sophomore, Manheim Township

Andrew Sheehan, senior, Manheim Township

David Irwin, junior, Conestoga Valley

Nate Showvaker, sophomore, Conestoga Valley

Caden Wanger, senior, Conestoga Valley

Gage Backus, sophomore, Penn Manor

Leo Medvedkin, senior, Penn Manor

Micah Zeisloft, senior, Cedar Crest

Academic all-stars:

Caden Bonner, senior, Hempfield

Aidan Zimmerman, senior, Warwick

Aidan Buckwalter, senior, Manheim Township

Kyle Hutchinson, senior, Conestoga Valley

Andrew Ament, senior, Penn Manor

Pete Skulski, senior, Cedar Crest

Section Two:

Player of the Year: Braeden Sorensen, Sr., Ephrata

Coach of the Year: Rob Deininger, Ephrata

Assistant Coach of the Year: Matt Lawrence, McCaskey

Sportsmanship: Elizabethtown

First team all-stars:

Player, grade, school

Logan Bitner, senior, Ephrata

Caleb Gaston, senior, Ephrata

Braeden Sorensen, senior, Ephrata

Simon Yoder, junior, Ephrata

Connor Caterbone, senior, Manheim Central

Luke Redcay, senior, Manheim Central

Jack Bruggeman, senior, Garden Spot

Luke Steiner, senior, Garden Spot

Dax Kelly, junior, Elizabethtown

Leo Dunia, senior, McCaskey

Andrew Reidenbaugh, senior, Lampeter-Strasburg

Second team all-stars:

Josh Patrushev, senior, Ephrata

Bradyn Dombach, sophomore, Manheim Central

Aaron Mowrer, senior, Manheim Central

Gabe Redcay, sophomore, Manheim Central

Max Leininger, senior, Garden Spot

George Rohrbaugh, senior, Garden Spot

Hayden Florey, sophomore, Elizabethtown

Jason Stark, sophomore, Elizabethtown

Grady Bachman, senior, McCaskey

Albert Barrientos, senior, McCaskey

Ibrahim Ntege, senior, McCaskey

Derick May, senior, Lampeter-Strasburg

Academic all-stars:

Charles Loose, senior, Ephrata

Luke Redcay, senior, Manheim Central

Sam Armbruster, senior, Garden Spot

Mitchell Garber, senior, Elizabethtown

Martin Vallego Caldron, senior, McCaskey

Ryker Holsinger, senior, Lampeter-Strasburg

Section Three:

Player of the Year: Ethan Groff, Sr., LMH

Coach of the Year: Andy Wagner, Donegal

Assistant Coach of the Year: Sean Miller, ELCO

Sportsmanship: Solanco

First team all-stars:

Player, grade, school

Ethan Groff, senior, Lancaster Mennonite

Ben Nolt, senior, Lancaster Mennonite

Matt Sampsell, senior, Lancaster Mennonite

Neville Ncube, senior, Donegal

Tye White, junior, Donegal

Joseph Turbedsky, senior, Donegal

Dallas George, sophomore, Elco

Rheece Shuey, senior, Elco

Matt Laudenslager, junior, Cocalico

Luke Main, sophomore, Cocalico

Marc DiGregorio, senior, Octorara

Second team all-stars:

Zach Coryell, junior, Lancaster Mennonite

Zach Nell, senior, Lancaster Mennonite

Josh Leidich, junior, Donegal

Dylan Wakefield, senior, Donegal

Camden Marquette, sophomore, Elco

Weston Martin, junior, Cocalico

Caleb Sturtevant, senior, Cocalico

Jesus Juarez, sophomore, Octorara

Brady Janssen, sophomore, Solanco

Academic all-stars:

Yoseph Chong, senior, Lancaster Mennonite

Joe Turbedsky, senior, Donegal

Vladyslav Dribnokhocl, senior, ELCO

Max Hershey, senior, Cocalico

Marc DiGregorio, senior, Octorara

Joel Troutman, senior, Solanco

Section Four:

Player of the Year: Nevin Stoltzfus, senior, Pequea Valley

Coach of the Year: Peter Bennett, Pequea Valley

Assistant Coach of the Year: Doug Eby, Annville-Cleona

Sportsmanship: Annville-Cleona, Lancaster Country Day, and Northern Lebanon

First Team all-stars:

Player, grade, school

Jazae Itegi, senior, Pequea Valley

Peyton Leitch, sophomore, Pequea Valley

Dylan Ratjavong, senior, Pequea Valley

Nevin Stoltzfus, senior, Pequea Valley

Jack Engle, senior, Lancaster Catholic

Ethan Paulukow, senior, Lancaster Catholic

Chris Estrada Vazquez, senior, Lebanon

Simon Grimes, senior, Northern Lebanon

Sean Williams, senior, Northern Lebanon

Tyler Eby, senior, Annville-Cleona

Grant Gilbert, senior, Lancaster Country Day

Second team all-stars:

Clint Landis, senior, Pequea Valley

Vaughn Klausmair, senior, Lancaster Catholic

Leo Lambert, sophomore, Lancaster Catholic

Dawson Schreck, sophomore, Lancaster Catholic

Luis Barrios, junior, Lebanon

Octavio Madrigal Estrada, senior, Lebanon

Sam Hillegas, senior, Northern Lebanon

Trevor Peirce, junior, Northern Lebanon

Landon Hostetter, freshman, Annville-Cleona

Brady Lightner, senior, Annville-Cleona

Anthony Lucera, junior, Annville-Cleona

Alex Cohen, senior, Lancaster Country Day

Academic all-stars:

Josh Hershey, senior, Pequea Valley

Jack Engle, senior, Lancaster Catholic

Chris Estrada Vasquez, senior, Lebanon

Caleb Belsak, senior, Northern Lebanon

Trenton Sawich, senior, Annville-Cleona

George Warfel, senior, Lancaster Country Day

All-state nominations:

Player, grade, school

1. Jake Smith, senior, Warwick

2. Braeden Sorensen, senior, Ephrata

3. Ethan Groff, senior, Lancaster Mennonite

4. Gage Meckley, senior, Warwick