Below is the list of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer all-stars for the 2021 season. These players were selected by the L-L coaches. The selections are listed per the league's four sections. The league's all-state nominees are listed at the bottom.
Section One:
Player of the Year: Jake Smith, Sr. Warwick
Coach of the Year: Matt Wagner, Warwick
Assistant Coach of the Year: Taylor Good, Manheim Township
Sportsmanship: Penn Manor
First team all-stars:
Player, grade, school
Luke Kramer, senior, Hempfield
Andrew Potter, senior, Hempfield
Gunnar Swanger, senior, Hempfield
Gage Meckley, senior, Warwick
Tyler Mitchell, senior, Warwick
Drew Schwartz, senior, Warwick
Jake Smith, senior, Warwick
Garrett Campagna, senior, Manheim Township
Mike Rogers, senior, Manheim Township
Luke Snader, senior, Conestoga Valley
Aidan Smith, senior, Penn Manor
Second team all-stars:
Ben Ammon, junior, Hempfield
Nate Leisure, senior, Hempfield
Nate Swartz, senior, Hempfield
Drew Bassoff, junior, Warwick
Charlie Kramer, junior, Warwick
Max Shaub, sophomore, Manheim Township
Andrew Sheehan, senior, Manheim Township
David Irwin, junior, Conestoga Valley
Nate Showvaker, sophomore, Conestoga Valley
Caden Wanger, senior, Conestoga Valley
Gage Backus, sophomore, Penn Manor
Leo Medvedkin, senior, Penn Manor
Micah Zeisloft, senior, Cedar Crest
Academic all-stars:
Caden Bonner, senior, Hempfield
Aidan Zimmerman, senior, Warwick
Aidan Buckwalter, senior, Manheim Township
Kyle Hutchinson, senior, Conestoga Valley
Andrew Ament, senior, Penn Manor
Pete Skulski, senior, Cedar Crest
Section Two:
Player of the Year: Braeden Sorensen, Sr., Ephrata
Coach of the Year: Rob Deininger, Ephrata
Assistant Coach of the Year: Matt Lawrence, McCaskey
Sportsmanship: Elizabethtown
First team all-stars:
Player, grade, school
Logan Bitner, senior, Ephrata
Caleb Gaston, senior, Ephrata
Braeden Sorensen, senior, Ephrata
Simon Yoder, junior, Ephrata
Connor Caterbone, senior, Manheim Central
Luke Redcay, senior, Manheim Central
Jack Bruggeman, senior, Garden Spot
Luke Steiner, senior, Garden Spot
Dax Kelly, junior, Elizabethtown
Leo Dunia, senior, McCaskey
Andrew Reidenbaugh, senior, Lampeter-Strasburg
Second team all-stars:
Josh Patrushev, senior, Ephrata
Bradyn Dombach, sophomore, Manheim Central
Aaron Mowrer, senior, Manheim Central
Gabe Redcay, sophomore, Manheim Central
Max Leininger, senior, Garden Spot
George Rohrbaugh, senior, Garden Spot
Hayden Florey, sophomore, Elizabethtown
Jason Stark, sophomore, Elizabethtown
Grady Bachman, senior, McCaskey
Albert Barrientos, senior, McCaskey
Ibrahim Ntege, senior, McCaskey
Derick May, senior, Lampeter-Strasburg
Academic all-stars:
Charles Loose, senior, Ephrata
Luke Redcay, senior, Manheim Central
Sam Armbruster, senior, Garden Spot
Mitchell Garber, senior, Elizabethtown
Martin Vallego Caldron, senior, McCaskey
Ryker Holsinger, senior, Lampeter-Strasburg
Section Three:
Player of the Year: Ethan Groff, Sr., LMH
Coach of the Year: Andy Wagner, Donegal
Assistant Coach of the Year: Sean Miller, ELCO
Sportsmanship: Solanco
First team all-stars:
Player, grade, school
Ethan Groff, senior, Lancaster Mennonite
Ben Nolt, senior, Lancaster Mennonite
Matt Sampsell, senior, Lancaster Mennonite
Neville Ncube, senior, Donegal
Tye White, junior, Donegal
Joseph Turbedsky, senior, Donegal
Dallas George, sophomore, Elco
Rheece Shuey, senior, Elco
Matt Laudenslager, junior, Cocalico
Luke Main, sophomore, Cocalico
Marc DiGregorio, senior, Octorara
Second team all-stars:
Zach Coryell, junior, Lancaster Mennonite
Zach Nell, senior, Lancaster Mennonite
Josh Leidich, junior, Donegal
Dylan Wakefield, senior, Donegal
Camden Marquette, sophomore, Elco
Weston Martin, junior, Cocalico
Caleb Sturtevant, senior, Cocalico
Jesus Juarez, sophomore, Octorara
Brady Janssen, sophomore, Solanco
Academic all-stars:
Yoseph Chong, senior, Lancaster Mennonite
Joe Turbedsky, senior, Donegal
Vladyslav Dribnokhocl, senior, ELCO
Max Hershey, senior, Cocalico
Marc DiGregorio, senior, Octorara
Joel Troutman, senior, Solanco
Section Four:
Player of the Year: Nevin Stoltzfus, senior, Pequea Valley
Coach of the Year: Peter Bennett, Pequea Valley
Assistant Coach of the Year: Doug Eby, Annville-Cleona
Sportsmanship: Annville-Cleona, Lancaster Country Day, and Northern Lebanon
First Team all-stars:
Player, grade, school
Jazae Itegi, senior, Pequea Valley
Peyton Leitch, sophomore, Pequea Valley
Dylan Ratjavong, senior, Pequea Valley
Nevin Stoltzfus, senior, Pequea Valley
Jack Engle, senior, Lancaster Catholic
Ethan Paulukow, senior, Lancaster Catholic
Chris Estrada Vazquez, senior, Lebanon
Simon Grimes, senior, Northern Lebanon
Sean Williams, senior, Northern Lebanon
Tyler Eby, senior, Annville-Cleona
Grant Gilbert, senior, Lancaster Country Day
Second team all-stars:
Clint Landis, senior, Pequea Valley
Vaughn Klausmair, senior, Lancaster Catholic
Leo Lambert, sophomore, Lancaster Catholic
Dawson Schreck, sophomore, Lancaster Catholic
Luis Barrios, junior, Lebanon
Octavio Madrigal Estrada, senior, Lebanon
Sam Hillegas, senior, Northern Lebanon
Trevor Peirce, junior, Northern Lebanon
Landon Hostetter, freshman, Annville-Cleona
Brady Lightner, senior, Annville-Cleona
Anthony Lucera, junior, Annville-Cleona
Alex Cohen, senior, Lancaster Country Day
Academic all-stars:
Josh Hershey, senior, Pequea Valley
Jack Engle, senior, Lancaster Catholic
Chris Estrada Vasquez, senior, Lebanon
Caleb Belsak, senior, Northern Lebanon
Trenton Sawich, senior, Annville-Cleona
George Warfel, senior, Lancaster Country Day
All-state nominations:
Player, grade, school
1. Jake Smith, senior, Warwick
2. Braeden Sorensen, senior, Ephrata
3. Ethan Groff, senior, Lancaster Mennonite
4. Gage Meckley, senior, Warwick