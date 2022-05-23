Kelsea Dague and Garrett Campagna come on down.

Those two standout Lancaster-Lebanon League multi-sport senior student-athletes are the A. Landis Brackbill Scholar Athlete Award winners for the 2021-22 school year.

Dague plays field hockey and lacrosse for Hempfield, while Campagna plays soccer and lacrosse for Manheim Township. They both had outstanding 12th-grade campaigns on the field and in the classroom.

To be eligible for the Brackbill Award, student-athletes must carry a 3.50 grade-point average and participate in at least two varsity sports during their senior year. Each school in the L-L League can nominate up to two student-athletes for the award, which is named for the first executive director of the league.

Brackbill was a principal at Manor High School, which is now Penn Manor in Millersville. His family continues to sponsor the award, and the Manheim Touchdown Club — which has no affiliation with the Brackbill committee — has provided scholarships to the award winners since 2006.

Dague, Campagna and all the nominees were honored Monday afternoon at the annual Brackbill Award banquet at the Eden Resort in Lancaster.

Dague, who earned a Division I scholarship to play lacrosse for Eastern Michigan University, clicked for a pair of goals with three assists on the field hockey pitch last fall, helping Hempfield go 5-5 in Section 1 with a 9-7-1 overall mark. She earned Section 1 first-team all-star honors from her midfielder position for her efforts.

Dague has been a goal-scoring machine for the Black Knights’ lacrosse team this spring, with 82 goals and nine assists heading into Monday’s District 3 semifinal match. She helped Hempfield go 11-0 in league play, good for the league’s regular-season championship, and into the L-L championship match, where the Knights fell to rival Manheim Township.

Dague, who has previously earned All-American status in lacrosse, was tabbed Co-Midfielder of the Year, and she was a first-team league all-star pick from her trusty midfielder spot.

Dague earned eight varsity letters during her time at Hempfield.

Campagna, who is ticketed to play lacrosse at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, had five goals and chipped in with a pair of assists for Manheim Township’s soccer squad last fall, helping the Blue Streaks go 5-4-2 in Section 1 play and 9-5-2 overall, including a penalty-kick setback against rival Hempfield in the District 3 quarterfinals.

He’s also been a key cog from his attacker spot for Manheim Township’s lacrosse team this spring, with 42 goals and 44 assists heading into Tuesday’s District 3 semifinal playoff match against rival Hempfield. Campagna helped the Streaks go 10-0 in league play and capture the Section 1 championship — on the way to a win over Hempfield in the L-L League title match as Manheim Township will take a 16-3 record into tonight’s showdown.

Campagna was a first-team all-star selection in soccer last fall, and he picked up a first-team all-star nod for his point-producing prowess on the lacrosse field this spring. He ended up with seven varsity letters in his prep career for the Streaks.

Here's the complete list of Brackbill Award nominees for 2021-22:

Allison Isaac, Cooper Good, Annville-Cleona; Jake Wolf, Juliana Donley, Cedar Crest; Caleb Sturtevant, Ryan Brubaker, Cocalico; Morgan Bigler, Collin McCarty, Columbia; Jordan Holmes, Nathaniel Kirchner, Conestoga Valley; Hadley Shoaf, Hunter Gehman, Donegal; Campbelle Boltz, Michario Madden, Elco; Mitchell Garber, Sydney Stewart, Elizabethtown; Mallory Kline, James Ellis, Ephrata; Taylor Soehner, William Culbert, Garden Spot; Caden Bonner, Kelsea Dague, Hempfield; Alex Cooper, Elili Ayana, McCaskey; Luke Vranich, Jenna Daveler, Lampeter-Strasburg; Ella Wolfe, Annaliese Kauffman, Lancaster Catholic; Phoebe Stover, Grant Gilbert, Lancaster Country Day; Maddie Gerz, Jaedon Mast, Lancaster Mennonite; Ashley Jocham, Caleb Hershey, Lebanon; Luke Redcay, Rachel Nolt, Manheim Central; Paige Laurence, Garrett Campagna, Manheim Township; Ashlyn Messinger, Simon Grimes, Northern Lebanon; Mike Trainor, Devon Carroll, Octorara; Emily Riggs, Lily Sugra, Penn Manor; Dylan Ratjavong, Jazae Maina-Itegi, Pequea Valley; Hannah Wood, Trent McDowell, Solanco; Alexa Wenger, Jacob Smith, Warwick.

