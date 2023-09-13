It was Kena Bekere’s show for a while. One of Hempfield’s few holdovers is in a different role this season. He’s a senior. He’s supposed to lead the way.

The midfielder did everything he could. He scored twice and nearly willed the Black Knights past their biggest rival.

Each goal provided a jolt and a lead. Neither lead lasted very long.

Hempfield and Manheim Township couldn’t break a 2-2 deadlock at Landisville in their first Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys soccer matchup Tuesday night.

That it ended in a tie was both fitting and unfulfilling. Neither team deserved to go home empty-handed. At the same time, 100 minutes of sweat and guts seemed to deserve a resolution.

“I feel a little bit of nothing,” Township senior Jackson Taliani said. “None of us have won here ever. We really wanted it.”

Hempfield (1-0-1 L-L, 3-2-1) lost 11 seniors after coming within seconds of claiming the District Three Class 4A championship. That’s a massive rebuilding project. The kind only the best programs can manage.

Early-season returns have been encouraging for the Black Knights, They beat Central Dauphin, Central York and Conestoga Valley in the league opener.

The showdown with Township couldn’t have been more even. Each team scored on a penalty. Hempfield had the best set piece. Township had the best moment in the run of play.

Bekere typically controls the action in the midfield with his long stride and powerful foot. This time he found opportunities in the offensive third.

The senior’s first goal came on a PK in the 22nd minute. The second on a corner in the 59th minute. The latter was a beautiful connection with Nick Woodfill.

“A few days ago I sent him a video telling him exactly where I wanted the ball,” Bekere said of the sophomore striker. “He told me he’ll do it. He did it, I guess.”

Township (0-1-1, 2-3-1), which was staring at an unsettling 0-2 start in the league, answered both of Bekere’s finishes.

Carter Collier rolled a perfect shot inside the right post about 11 minutes after the PK. Taliani then cashed in his own penalty following an unlucky handball in the box. That was seven minutes after Bekere’s corner.

Taliani had a solid strategy before his attempt. He converted a penalty by going left against Chambersburg Saturday. Some Hempfield players were watching that game and relayed that information to keeper Andrew Etkin. Taliani went right this time and sent it home.

Hempfield had the best chance in the two overtimes. Julian Reisig’s breakaway in the 88th minute was denied by keeper Adam Dombach. A tie felt like fate at that point.

Township has faced a rugged schedule that featured district champs Central Dauphin and Hershey. The Blue Streaks’ first two league games were against Warwick and Hempfield. They’ve endured and learned a little about themselves.

“I feel like we’re going in the right direction,” Taliani said. “I think we’re in a good place.”

A rematch between these L-L powers is only 16 days away. That one will be played at Neffsville. It figures to carry playoff implications as Warwick, Township and Hempfield are fighting for two league tournament spots.

Hempfield and Township have a healthy respect for one another. Both were already looking forward to their next encounter.

“I’ll take a tie today,” Bekere said. “I feel like we’re still growing. I feel like next time we play them we’ll definitely have them.”

That’ll be at least another 80 minutes of sweat and guts. And hopefully some kind of resolution.