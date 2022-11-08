BERWYN — As time ticked away and Hempfield’s situation grew more grim, the Black Knights could take comfort in the fact that miracles happen. They just saw one. They were the victims of it.

Ben Ammon, desperately hoping to create one final chance, tried to make the longest throw-in of his life. The senior wound up and fired the ball toward the box. One problem. He lifted his back foot.

It was Hempfield’s last gasp as the remaining seconds slowly disappeared from the clock. That’s the thing about miracles. They don’t happen very often.

District One runner-up Conestoga held off District Three runner-up Hempfield 1-0 in the PIAA Class 4A boys soccer first round at Teamer Field on Tuesday.

Three days after Hempfield nearly captured district gold, the season was over.

“Honestly, I thought I would be all upset,” Ammon said. “I’m more proud of the guys I got to play with and happy that we got here. My feelings about this season will be 100% positive.”

Hempfield held a lead until there were 9.7 seconds left in the district final. Central Dauphin tied it and eventually won in penalty kicks.

There’s an alternate universe where the Black Knights hold onto that lead. They’re district champs, face an easier first-round opponent and their season is still going.

“You can’t play that game of what if,” coach Mark Ashley said. “It’ll drive you crazy.”

Hempfield (14-6-1), instead, had to face reality. The task was to take down the defending PIAA champion on its home turf.

The Black Knights shrugged off last weekend’s disappointment and carried play for the first 30 minutes. They stood toe-to-toe with one of the best.

“Conestoga is a great team and a great program,” Ashley said. “We’ve played them quite a bit in states. We had a healthy respect for them but we didn’t come in here intimidated. That was the key in the first half.”

Hempfield nearly struck first. Devin Schmitt found Dylan Luong open to the right of the net after a restart. Luong’s shot was denied and the Black Knights were awarded a corner.

Ammon put that into the box. It skimmed off Schmitt’s head to Kena Bekere, who couldn’t make solid contact with the ricocheted ball. His attempt rolled out of bounds.

About one minute later, in the 30th minute, Diego Ramirez took a bouncer off a throw-in and tucked a shot inside the right post. Conestoga (18-4) held the lead.

Those two sequences were the difference between being three wins from a state title and being eliminated.

“For the next 3-4 nights, I’ll be wide awake thinking about it,” Ashley said. “The coaches, the parents, the players put so much into this. When you reach the end, it’s hard to let it go.”

Hempfield allowed only one goal in the entire District Three tournament. Conestoga forced the Black Knights to play from behind. Despite pouring everything they could into a frantic second-half push, they didn’t find the equalizer.

“We were just trying to get that goal,” Ammon said. “It’s hard. Especially against that team, the former state champions. They’re a really good side and they have a great defense.”

Ammon fell to the turf after time expired. He didn’t stay there long. Finley Hunt came over and helped the captain to his feet.

Hempfield’s collective mood was surprisingly upbeat after the end. It wasn’t the flow of tears that usually accompanies a playoff loss. Ashley said his team was emotionally spent after the way the district final went.

The Black Knights knew they took this season as far as they could. Now they had no choice. They had to let it go.