Hempfield took care of business on Saturday afternoon in its Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer quarterfinal matchup against Donegal. The Black Knights ultimately picked up a 2-0 win on a wet, brisk October afternoon.

The Black Knights converted their first goal via senior forward Nathan Leisure, who pounced on a failed clearance that ricocheted off an Indians defender. Leisure calmly laced the ball past Donegal goalkeeper Neville Ncube, and while it may not have been the way coach Mark Ashley drew it up, the goal got the Knights’ offense going.

It was a bit unlucky for the Donegal defense, as it was solid defensively for the majority of the match. There were numerous times that the Indians snuffed out an attempted through ball from the Hempfield midfield — one in particular being Andrew Myers’ header that stopped a ball intended for wide-open Hempfield attacker Nate Schwartz that would almost have surely led to a goal.

Ncube was solid once again for Donegal between the posts, tallying 10 total saves. Ncube came up huge on one of them, blocking what appeared to be a clear-cut goal in the 54th minute that would have doubled the Hempfield lead.

However, seconds later the Black Knights would get one past the Indians’ goalkeeper. This time, the Donegal defense was undone by a pass from Zach Astenberger, who slotted the ball into the path of Ben Ammon. Ammon’s low strike got past the outstretched Ncube, and the goal essentially sealed Hempfield’s spot in the semifinals.

The Indians were unable to get into any type of rhythm offensively, and couldn’t hold onto the ball. For its part, Hempfield was exceptional in maintaining possession and moving the ball quickly, something Ashley was pleased with.

“I liked our ball movement," he said. "At times I thought we moved it pretty quickly. I was really stressing that with a wet surface.”

An always entertaining aspect of the playoffs is that teams face off against opponents from other sections that they may not see much of throughout the season.

“You get into the other sections and it becomes a bit more challenging to know what to expect” Ashley said. “You can get a little bit of a scouting report, but it’s not the same as playing teams regularly.”

Ashley’s Black Knights will face off against Manheim Central on Tuesday in the first of the night’s semifinals at 5:30 p.m. at a site to be announced. The winner gains a spot in the final, which will be held at Warwick High School on Thursday.