MECHANICSBURG — Hempfield was 9.7 seconds away. The players might forget that exact number as the years pass. They’ll never forget the feeling.

A district championship was so close they could practically touch it. Then it belonged to someone else.

“It’s one of the toughest losses ever in my career,” coach Mark Ashley said. “We’ve had other games that haven’t gone our way late like that in the last few seconds. But not at this magnitude. Not at this level.”

Top-seeded Central Dauphin outlasted No. 2 Hempfield 4-2 in penalty kicks in the District Three Class 4A boys soccer final at Cumberland Valley on Saturday. It was 1-1 after two overtimes.

How the Rams pulled even was the prevailing story.

Hempfield (14-5-2) took the lead when Devin Schmitt converted a penalty kick in the 72nd minute. It was Schmitt’s second PK of the tournament. He had put the Black Knights in the final by converting one against Warwick in OT four days earlier.

Central Dauphin spent eight minutes scrambling for the equalizer and was running out of hope. Hempfield committed a foul at the top of the box with 14 seconds left. The clock was stopped and the Rams were given a chance to set up their attempt.

Finn Garner’s shot was denied by keeper Matthew Roth. Konstantinos Bouboukas put home the rebound.

“I think we thought we had the win in the bag,” center back Jack Tankesley said. “We got a little bit lazy on the rebound. No one was there and the kid had a nice shot. They’re a very strong team on restarts.”

Whether or not the clock should have been stopped was a point of contention. There was no injury on the play. A referee told Ashley it was because Hempfield kicked the ball away. A member of the crew declined to explain the call after the game.

Instead of frantically trying to produce a set piece with virtually no time left, Central Dauphin had all the time in the world. The Rams took advantage.

“It hurts,” defender Brady King said of coming so close. “But we played really well as a team. That’s all we can ask for. I’m happy with how we came out and played our best game.”

Central Dauphin’s late finish was the only goal Hempfield allowed in four rounds. Three of the Black Knights’ games went to overtime. Two were decided by PKs.

Their defense was a few seconds from a perfect tournament. No goals allowed for roughly 357 minutes. Until that free kick.

“Everyone is going to be sad after losing a game like this,” Tankesley said. “But it was a good game no matter what.”

Schmitt was nearly golden in the second overtime. The striker took a pass from Jase Colino and rocketed a bouncing shot off the left post. That was the best chance either side had to avoid penalties.

Central Dauphin (19-3) drilled four of its five PK attempts. Roth stopped the first one and got his hand on the last one. Hempfield, which knocked out Dallastown in PKs in the quarterfinals, only went 2-for-4 this time. Tankesley and Kena Bekere converted.

“Some guys who are normally so consistent just didn’t hit their best shot,” Ashley said. “It just didn’t happen today with the pressure of the moment and probably tired legs. To feel like the game is won and to have it go into overtime, that takes a lot out of you emotionally. I think that was a big part of it.”

Some of Hempfield’s players quickly removed their silver medals after receiving them. Tankesley’s remained around his neck.

“I’m really proud of what this group has accomplished,” the captain said. “A lot of teams can’t say they made a district final.”

It was, as Ashley put it, a game of seconds. A game of inches.

Neither was on Hempfield’s side.