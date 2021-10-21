Warwick defeated Hempfield by a score of 2-1 Thursday night, snatching the program’s second Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer title in the process.

The Warriors scored a pair of late goals against their Section One rivals, ultimately winning the title in overtime on their home field.

Playing as the away team because of seeding, the resilient Warriors were able to dent the Black Knights’ armor and hoist the league trophy for the first time in 10 years, almost to the day.

Hempfield opened the scoring first, in the 59th minute. Chaos had erupted around Warwick goalkeeper Boston Libhart, and it was Black Knights junior forward Jase Colino who found the ball and deposited it in the back of the net.

Hempfield was less than four minutes away from its eighth league title, but Warwick netted the equalizer in a brilliantly taken corner from Tyler Mitchell, who bent the ball over the flying Noah Felty and into the back of the net.

“I asked one of my teammates, Gage Meckley, where I should hit it,” Mitchell said. “He said back post, and I just whipped it in there and it was perfect.”

“There’s no words to describe it,” Meckley said of Mitchell’s spectacular play.

“I was speechless,” Warwick coach Matt Wagner added.

The late goal forced the two teams to overtime, something both sides had to endure in the semifinal round as well: Hempfield was taken to penalty kicks by Manheim Central and Warwick went to double overtime with Ephrata.

It seemed almost fitting that the title match went to extra time as well.

The Warriors were able to net the winner off the foot of Meckley, with a nice assist from Aiden Troop. Meckley, buried the game-winner and immediately headed for the edge of the stadium, where he celebrated with his teammates and the Warwick faithful.

“It was a relief,” Meckley said simply of the goal.

The teams were nearly even through the first half of play. Warwick seemed to have more possession in its attacking third, but the back line of the Black Knights stood tall, preventing any big scoring chances.

Warwick was able to break down the Hempfield defense, which looked to be a tall task after the Black Knights took the lead. Both Andrew Potter and Gunner Swanger were solid defensively, but the Warriors continued to press and eventually broke through.

“These guys really put in the work,” Wagner said. “We won four or five games last year and this is the same team to come back and win the league championship.”