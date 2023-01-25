To play soccer was like joining the family business for Adam Bastidas. It was impossible to imagine following a different path.

Whether it was his father, Trajano, or older brothers Vicente and Chris, the sport was part of day-to-day life. There was always another game to be played.

Adam was the youngest. He was given a wonderful opportunity.

“I was lucky to have great soccer minds literally in my house all the time,” Bastidas said. “I was immersed in soccer. We didn’t know any different. That was just what we did.”

Once he finished playing in college at James Madison, coaching became the inevitable next step. Bastidas was hired as Manheim Central’s boys coach on Tuesday.

Bastidas will replace Rod Brenize, who resigned after last season to become dean of students in the school district. This is the third head coaching stop for Bastidas. He spent one season at Pleasant Valley and four at Northampton.

The Lehigh County native moved to Lancaster County last summer when his wife, Abby Parnell, changed jobs. Bastidas needed to reboot his teaching and coaching careers. He joined Hempfield as a JV coach under Mark Ashley. He became a math teacher at Manheim Central.

Hempfield reached the District Three Class 4A championship game last fall and Bastidas gained some experience in the area.

“I was trying to get integrated into the fabric of soccer in Lancaster,” he said. “It has some strong roots. I’m just trying to find my way in. It’s always weird moving to a new place and starting over.”

Bastidas was a four-year starter and All-State selection at Catasauqua, where his father was the coach. He scored 78 goals, 32 as a junior, and was class valedictorian.

Those were fun times. They sparked Bastidas’ desire to coach at this level.

“Some of my greatest memories from childhood come from playing high school soccer,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be a high school coach. To have an opportunity to do that is something I’m looking forward to. I’m not going to take it for granted at all.”

Brenize won more than 100 games and helped Central advance to a District Three final during his 10 seasons. Bastidas said he’s inheriting a successful program and he wants to keep it going in that direction.

The varsity opening at Central was an ideal fit. It allowed Bastidas to become a head coach and teacher at the same school, which was his dream when he moved here.

“Fortunate is an understatement,” Bastidas said. “It presents a really great opportunity to help as many students as possible. To try to build and establish good connections and relationships with them.”

A lifelong soccer journey has brought Bastidas to a new home. His future is in Manheim.