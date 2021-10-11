Eleven years have passed since Conestoga Valley alum Teresa Rook last played in a women’s college soccer game. In that time, no one has even gotten close to breaking her career assist record, either at James Madison University or in the Colonial Athletic Association.

“She left college with 53 assists,” said Dave Lombardo, Rook’s former coach at JMU. “That’s going to be a record no one will touch for a long time, if ever.”

It’s the likely driver behind the fact Rook (maiden name Rynier) was recently inducted into the James Madison Athletics Hall of Fame in what was her first year eligible for induction. In other words, Rook is a JMU first-ballot Hall of Famer.

“It’s the biggest honor that I could’ve received,” Rook said. “James Madison is a school I highly respect and really shaped me to who I am now.”

A center midfielder her entire career, Rook helped the Buckskins capture three Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two crowns (2004 to 2006) and the Section One and league tourney crowns in 2007. Along the way, she was a four-time all-league and four-time all-state selection, earning an All-American nod as a senior.

She chose to attend James Madison over Ohio State, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

“I wanted to play and be an impact-player right away in my college career,” she said.

Rook became a starter by the fifth game of her freshman campaign at JMU. She went on to become a three-time NSCAA All-Region pick and a three-time first-team all-conference selection, named an All-American as a senior.

Three times she helped JMU reach the second round of the NCAA tournament, once reaching the Sweet 16.

Her 15 assists in 2008 are still a single-season program record. Her career assist record (53) is in front by a margin of 17 at JMU and a margin of one in the conference. It’s worth noting no conference player has surpassed more than 34 career assists in the last 11 years.

So what are the keys to notching so many helpers?

The humble answer provided by Rook is having teammates who could finish, or score, and working together as a team.

The more accurate answer comes from Lombardo: “It was a difference between playing chess and checkers. Chess is you have to move things three or four times down the field. She had that field vision to do that. ...for every pass you make, there are four others you could make. One is brilliant, one is stupid, three are safe. She would find that one to unlock the defense.”

Rook also had a fiery competitive side to her on the field. Off of it, she made an extra effort to develop relationships with her teammates.

“On the team bus when we traveled she made it a priority to sit with people she didn’t know well,” Lombardo said. “She would plunk herself down next to a freshman and learn their life story.”

Rook was selected by the Philadelphia Independence in the fourth round of the now-defunct Women’s Professional Soccer League draft Jan. 14, 2011, at the time becoming the first Lancaster County woman to turn pro in soccer. Though she did not make the Independence roster, Rook spent the next four years playing professionally in Canada, Sweden and Iceland.

Now in her sixth year as a second grade teacher at Penn Manor’s Hambright Elementary School, Rook still plays soccer for the Lancaster Inferno and coaches a pair of club youth teams.

Asked what the sport taught her that has applied as an adult, Rook said, ““Sports in general. ...I wanted to succeed. I think that translates into my career. I don’t think things are worth doing mediocre.”