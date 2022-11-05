MECHANICSBURG — The Lancaster Catholic boys soccer team put top-seeded Fleetwood to the test in the District Three Class 2A championship match Saturday evening at Mountain View Stadium.

William Scott scored the game’s opening goal, Nate Hummer recorded 15 saves, and the Crusaders played aggressive and opportunistic soccer throughout.

It wouldn’t be enough, however, as Fleetwood drew even just before the half and struck for the go-ahead goal following the break to win the match 2-1.

The Tigers were making their 24th district championship game appearance, and won their 14th title. Sixth-seeded Lancaster Catholic, which was making its first appearance in the title match, settled for silver.

“It’s a great group of kids,” Crusaders coach Bryan Fossi said. “They love each other. They’ve become brothers this year. They play for each other and I’m really excited to see what they can do in states.”

Fleetwood pushed the pace to open the match but Leo Lambert and center backs Joseph Carosella and Scott made stout plays in the open field for Lancaster Catholic.

Lambert earned the Crusaders’ first corner in the 10th minute, with the subsequent service from Dawson Schreck rising just above the reach of his teammates.

Schreck would get another corner opportunity in the 22nd minute, however, and struck it perfectly. His service glided willfully to the far post, with Scott heading it past Tigers keeper Mitch Barr for a 1-0 lead.

“(The Tigers) score fast and furious when they come out in games, so we wanted to put them a little on their back foot by getting that first goal,” Fossi said. “It was good that we were able to connect on that and give us some hope going into the rest of the half.”

Hummer made the lead stand for most of the half, with Will O’Malley adding an athletic defensive save off a Fleetwood corner.

But the Tigers were awarded a short-range free kick in the 35th minute, and Nate Herb tapped home the equalizer in front of goal to knot the game at 1-1 at the half.

Fleetwood promptly took the lead after the break. Owen Schlegel passed through to Grant Hernandez, who finished inside the near post for what would be the game-winning goal.

“Unfortunate that they got that second goal, but I think the boys did a good job keeping it close,” Fossi said. “Nate Hummer had a phenomenal game, really kept us in it. I thought Will and Joe were really solid in the back and the boys played their hearts out.”

Fleetwood and Lancaster Catholic each advance to the PIAA tournament, which begins Tuesday. The Tigers (19-1-1) will host District Four runner-up Danville (16-5), while the Crusaders (15-6-2) travel to face District Six champion Juniata (11-10).