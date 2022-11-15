Faisal Niazi had 30 minutes and a backpack. The bus was leaving for the airport and a decision needed to be made.

A few weeks earlier, he talked with his mom about this agonizing possibility. What if Afghanistan fell? What if his family was forced to flee? What would Niazi bring?

His answer never changed. It was his Playstation 5. That was an obvious choice for a 17-year-old boy. He tucked the console, controller and some games into his empty bag. Among them was his favorite: The Last of Us.

Everything else stayed behind. His home. His friends. His plans. None of those things could fit in a backpack.

No one on the bus knew what came next. Niazi’s family was in danger because his father worked in government and was a possible target of the Taliban. They had to go. Where, was a mystery.

“We were only happy that we were leaving our horrible situation,” Niazi said. “We were going to a country that may be safe.”

Niazi’s older brothers, one 20 and the other 28, made a similar decision. They packed their phones and laptops. When everyone arrived at the airport in Kabul, another surprise was waiting.

The Taliban checked every bag and destroyed all of the electronics. Niazi’s heart sank. His Playstation 5, a treasure bought at an electronics store not long ago, was about to be smashed to pieces.

The inspector who was supposed to sort through Niazi’s bag was distracted when his turn arrived. Niazi used the opening to slip the strap over his shoulder and walk away.

“I was really terrified that he was going to break mine, too,” he said. “But luckily he didn’t.”

The flight took them to Bahrain for a short stay before another flight to Washington D.C. Niazi was a refugee. He was relocated to Lancaster with his parents and enrolled at Lancaster Country Day. His new life slowly came into focus.

The airport in Kabul was soon destroyed and civilians were no longer able to depart. For everyone who remained, there was no escape.

“Can you imagine being ripped out of your country?” said Chris Wilson, Niazi’s teacher and soccer coach. “Can you imagine being on the second-to-last plane out of your country while the Taliban is bombing and shelling?”

Niazi still communicates with the people who once filled his days. They weren’t given 30 minutes and a ride to the airport.

“My cousins and friends in Afghanistan are basically eating and sleeping,” Niazi said. “There’s a school but no studies. There’s a college but no professors to teach. They are alive but not living.”

Fourteen months have come and gone. Niazi lost almost everything that harrowing morning. He’s grateful he didn’t lose more.

A new home

The dates are burned into his memory. Niazi mentions them without a moment’s hesitation.

Aug. 21, 2021

He arrived in the U.S.

Dec. 10, 2021

He was sent to Lancaster.

Feb. 10, 2022

He enrolled at Country Day.

Those are landmark days. The kind not easily forgotten.

The first few months were the worst. He spent that time in a facility in Virginia awaiting direction to his next home. He still didn’t know where he was going to live and knew little about his new country. Time dragged. The minutes were empty.

“There was nothing to do,” Niazi said. “Just eating and sleeping. Eating was a bad situation. For the first two months, there was one kitchen and 5,000 people.”

They were all Afghans. All shared a similar journey.

The food, he remembers, was terrible. Much of it was different and what was the same didn’t taste the same. To this day, Niazi refuses to eat mashed potatoes. They make him sick. Most Afghans feel the same way.

Niazi was eventually placed in Lancaster with the help of Church World Service, an organization that assists refugees. His family was split in two. His brothers were sent to Dublin, Ohio. They had no say in the matter.

The next step was finding a school. Country Day has welcomed him and he’s on target to graduate next year. His poise and perseverance have impressed those he has encountered.

“My conversations with him have never been, ‘Why me?’” said Pam Troxell, an administrative assistant at Country Day. “It was never, ‘this is what I had and this is what I should have.’ He’s just ready to work hard and make that better life for himself and his family.”

Fitting in has been a struggle at times. Niazi had one six-month course in English prior to his arrival. He learned through interactions with others and often chose to listen rather than speak.

When he joined conversations, he hesitated. He wasn’t sure if his joke would be funny. Or if he was going to say the wrong thing.

“Afghanistan is almost on the other side of the earth,” Niazi said. “Everything is different. The culture is different. At first it was hard to manage it. Day by day, it’s getting better.”

Unlike many refugees, Niazi was prospering in his native land. He had no interest in leaving Afghanistan until the Taliban seized control.

The changes brought worry. They also brought possibilities. He could study whatever he wanted here. He could play soccer.

He was free.

The beautiful game

Cricket, volleyball and soccer are the sports of choice in Afghanistan. The opportunities were scarce. Facilities were almost nonexistent. The emphasis was always on academics.

Niazi enjoyed soccer and sometimes joined pick-up games in the street. The fields and gymnasiums required a long drive and he only had a chance to use those on rare occasions.

“There were no clubs,” he said. “If you play soccer in Afghanistan, there’s nothing to promote you or give you money so it can be your future. There’s no such thing. You need to study to get rich or become what you want. So everybody’s focus was on studying.”

Once he settled in Lancaster, Niazi discovered soccer was everywhere. He could play whenever he wanted.

Wilson, Country Day’s coach, connected Niazi with AFC Lions, a club team based in Lancaster. It was difficult in the beginning. Other kids his age had far more experience.

“The first days, everybody was very good,” Niazi said. “Day by day, I tried hard and I felt much better. There are some players that are better than me because they’ve played 6-7 years in that club. I only played for five months. Still, I’m trying hard. I didn’t give up.”

Niazi joined Country Day’s team as a senior newcomer this fall. He played on the wing mostly for the JV.

Wilson, who has Niazi in his biology and anatomy class, was happy to add him to the soccer team. Niazi was genuinely excited to walk on the field for each practice. His story was an inspiration.

“The thing is he’s passionate and he wants to learn,” Wilson said. “He’ll ask me, ‘Coach, what can I do better? Am I doing things OK?’ He sees the drill and he jumps in. When he makes mistakes, he learns from them.”

Sports are a great way to connect and Niazi was part of something now. It helped smooth his transition to the U.S.

Wilson has coached overseas and has seen soccer bind people who otherwise have nothing in common. Teammates don’t need to speak the same language to understand one another on the field.

“The ball transcends any racial barrier,” Wilson said. “I truly believe in that. We’re fortunate to have Fasial here as a student and as an athlete. We’re grateful to have him in our community.”

The unknown has become familiar as the weeks have fallen off the calendar. Niazi isn’t home. He likely never will be again. But he has started to feel at home.

“All you need is a mind that feels safe,” he said. “That feels relaxed and calm. If you feel calm and relaxed, you can grow better and faster.”

The future

When Niazi was riding toward the airport in Kabul, the results from his Kankor test were revealed. The placement exam was his ticket into college in Afghanistan. He scrolled through the scores.

Niazi passed. He was permitted to study psychology, his second choice. The news was more bitter than sweet. A goal he pursued for years became a ticket he could never redeem.

The bus kept going.

“I wonder sometimes if I would have been paralyzed to even move,” Troxell said. “He took all of that on. He has kept moving forward. I’m just so impressed with the incredible young man he is.”

Niazi can make his own plans in the U.S. He isn’t assigned a career here. He gets his first choice. His dream is to become a surgeon. He wants to return to Afghanistan and help those who couldn’t leave.

Wilson said Niazi is an exceptional student despite having to adjust to a new culture and language.

“After everything he’s been through, I don’t think there’s something you could put in Fasial’s way that he’s not going to find a way to work through it,” Troxell said. “He puts his head down. He works hard. I think there’s nothing but success in Fasial’s future.”

The Playstation 5 sits in Niazi’s new home. It means something different to him today than it did 14 months ago. It’s a link to a childhood that has ended. A carefree time that has passed.

Looking at it stirs up emotions.

“It brings me to the memory of the day I went to buy it with my friends,” Niazi said. “It was a good day. We played with my cousins overnight. Sometimes to see it feels sad.”

The console doesn’t get much use any more. The hours are filled with school work, soccer and preparing for college.

The feeling Niazi had when he walked out of that electronics store can never be recovered. That life can never be regained. Niazi has chosen to embrace what comes next and be thankful.

He’s not just alive. He’s living.