Carson Spangler’s limp disappeared when he sprinted toward the bleachers to celebrate. A golden goal can take away the pain.

The Lancaster Catholic forward was lying on the sideline for several minutes after getting spiked late in the second half. It was unclear if he was going to return.

He did. Then he delivered.

Spangler’s finish in the final minute of the first overtime lifted Catholic over Lancaster Mennonite 2-1 on the road in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four boys soccer game Wednesday.

It was the ninth goal of the season for Spangler, who entered the night tied for the league lead. It was his first OT goal in high school.

“I felt like I was in a movie,” he said. “I felt like that was scripted. It happened so fast I didn’t really take it in.”

Spangler is one of Catholic’s many super sophomores. The Crusaders had five in their starting lineup and six who played major minutes. The young guns had their fingerprints all over this result.

Catholic (2-0 L-L, 5-0) overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit. It controlled possession and had far more attacking time. That pressure produced a goal in the 44th minute.

Will O’Malley’s nifty footwork created space for a cross that found Luca Dorazio making a run at the far post.

Dorazio blasted home the equalizer.

“Will is very slick,” Dorazio said. “Once I see him with the ball, I know he’s gonna find someone’s feet. Every time he’s finding someone to score.”

O’Malley and Dorazio are, you guessed it, sophomores. O’Malley was a key figure in Catholic’s march to the PIAA championship game in November.

Dorazio wasn’t around for that run. The newcomer went to grade school in Manheim Township School District and played club for Lancaster Elite. He left for a year to attend IMG Academy in Florida and has returned.

Catholic already had one of the most skilled teams in the league. Dorazio adds to that embarrassment of riches. This was his second goal in as many games.

Mennonite (2-1, 4-4) grabbed Catholic’s attention by scoring in the fourth minute. The Blazers have their own game-changer at striker.

Msafiri Amiri is tied with Spangler with nine goals. His size and speed can create a breakaway if defenders push up too far. It takes opponents some time to adjust.

One of the night’s turning points came in the 28th minute. Amiri nearly scored again. His open look was turned aside by keeper Logan Kratz to keep the deficit at one. That made the comeback easier.

Catholic started 0-2-2 last season and was the No. 2 team out of Section Four in the L-L tournament. The Crusaders steadily improved as the playoffs approached.

There has been no slow start this time. This was Catholic’s toughest test within the division. It went on the road and beat one of the league’s perennial powers.

“It’s all about peaking at the right time,” Catholic coach Bryan Fossi said. “I don’t think we’ve peaked yet at all. I think we’re a good team. I don’t think we’re a great team. We can get to being a great team. It’s a matter of building up to it.”

Catholic has great talent. That much is undeniable.

One moment the ball was on Spangler’s foot. The next moment he was celebrating in a sea of white jerseys.

The sophomore never doubted he was going to make it back into the game. He limped toward the sideline. Then limped onto the field.

“I feel like God was telling me, ‘You’ve got to go back in,’ ” Spangler said. “You’re going to make a difference in this game. I trusted in Him and the result came.”

This was better than any movie Spangler could see. This was real.