Ephrata’s boys soccer team seemed to enjoy the heavy rain that fell and then windy conditions that pelted Mountaineer Field during Saturday afternoon's 4-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League quarterfinal win over Lancaster Catholic.

And when they finally put one in goal, off Simon Yoder at the 20-minute mark, the Mounts never looked back. Yoder would also add his seventh of the season with a header at the game's 32-minute mark.

Caleb Gaston, who also had an assist, found the net in the 27th minute of the game, while Mason Campbell added an insurance goal at the 14-minute mark.

“After winning the section title and having the run we had, we came out and performed in the wet conditions the first 25 minutes and survived it,” Ephrata coach Rob Deininger said. “Hopefully we can keep our train rolling.”

Ephrata had 15 shots on goal, including eight corners in the contest, while Catholic High mustered just three corners and four shots. Its best chance at a goal came with 28:53 left in the game, but Braden Sorensen made a great save.

Catholic goalie Nathan Hummer did keep 11 Ephrata shots out of goal, including a great stop in the game's 31st minute, while Diego Garcia and Ethan Paulukow played well for the Crusaders in the loss.

The Mounts will next take on a familiar foe — Warwick — in Tuesday's semifinal round, a 7:30 p.m. start at a site to be announced. The squads played to a double-overtime 1-1 tie on Sept 25 in Ephrata.

Warwick 3, Lancaster Mennonite 2 (OT)

The Warriors advanced to the semifinal round as Gage Meckley scored on a header with 10:38 left in overtime.

The teams had battled to a 2-2 deadlock in regulation, forged as the Blazers’ David Shell came up with the equalizer with 25:51 left in the second half.

Jake Smith, with an assist from Meckley, had opened the day’s scoring for Warwick with 23:17 left in the first half. The Warriors jumped ahead 2-0 with 12:33 to go before halftime as Drew Schwartz sent a perfectly placed direct kick just inside the right post.

But the Blazers seized some momentum with just 13.5 seconds before the break, as Owen Walker converted a score to cut Warwick’s lead to 2-1 at halftime.