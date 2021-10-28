LEBANON — If there was a better time for Emily K. Miller to score her first goal of the season, one would be hard-pressed to find it.

The junior forward broke a 2-2 tie, converting a 43-yard free kick, and the Elco Raiders advanced to Monday’s District Three Class 3A girls soccer semifinals with a 4-2 victory over Daniel Boone on Thursday in Cedar Crest’s Earl Boltz Stadium.

Off a foul in the 61st minute, Raiders coach Derek Fulk was ready to have Campbelle Boltz take the free kick. Assistant coach Amy Thome suggested Miller.

“She said, ‘Let Emily hit it,’ ” Fulk said. “She had a fantastic ball. It was one of those balls where it was tough for the keeper to get a read — should she stay, should she come out.”

Ultimately, it bounced in front of, and over, Blazers keeper Hope Starolis, restoring a one-goal lead the Raiders had held since the 27th minute of the contest.

After dominating the first 20 minutes, Elco found itself on the short end of the score as Boone’s Amy Schafer battled through a crowd to finish Gabby Fontana’s corner kick service.

The advantage was shortlived. Ninety seconds after Schafer’s icebreaker, Carsyn Boyer scored her first of the game, quickly turning with the ball and unleashing a left-footed shot that sizzled as it nestled in the back of the goal.

“She’s scored some unbelievable goals with that foot this year,” Fulk said. Two minutes later, it was Boyer again, from Kailey Eckhart.

“She volleyed back to me,” Boyer said. “As it was still bouncing I hit it.”

“She’s definitely one of our most technically gifted players,” Fulk said of the sophomore forward.

The Raiders took that 2-1 lead into intermission, but faced a resurgent Blazers team as the second half opened.

Moving Fontana back to the midfield seemed to spark Boone, which dominated the first 15 minutes, drawing even in the 58th minute as an Elco back-passed to keeper Samantha Nelson. Unable, by rule, to pick up the ball, Nelson attempted to kick it clear.

Her kick softer than she’d like, it came directly to Lily Ferguson, who buried the goal from about 12 yards out.

As they answered in the first half, though, the Raiders bounced right back on Miller’s strike and got insurance in the 68th minute on Sophie Irvin’s goal.

“Kailey (Eckhart) crossed to me and I just nailed it in the top right corner,” Irvin said.

Armed with the two-goal advantage, Elco carried it across the finish line, earning a spot in the semifinals opposite the winner between third-seeded Gettysburg and No. 6 seed Red Land.