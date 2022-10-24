The change came two days before Elizabethtown returned to the field. Hayden Flory was excited about it. Who doesn’t want to be a striker?

It took less than 18 minutes for Flory to deliver his first goal in his new role. It took four more minutes until he struck again.

The change looked like a stroke of genius almost instantly.

E-town’s attack found another gear and the No. 1 seed knocked off No. 16 Susquehannock 6-2 at home in the District Three Class 3A boys soccer tournament Monday night. The Bears advanced to face No. 9 Lower Dauphin in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Flory learned he was moving from center midfield to forward during practice Friday.

“We started switching things up a little bit to see if we could find something new,” the junior said. “Coach put me up there. I did pretty well. I was able to make runs. I think it offers a different dynamic that our team hasn’t had this year.”

It may seem unorthodox for the top-rated team in the Class 3A field, a team that ended the regular season on a 12-game winning streak, to make any significant adjustments.

E-town (14-3-1) had some time on its hands after it lost in the Lancaster-Lebanon League quarterfinals on Oct. 15. Those eight days off led to this idea. Xavier Giron and Flory flipped spots.

Flory, one of the league’s best creators with 18 assists, was suddenly asked to finish.

“Part of it is what you see on the training ground,” E-town coach James Sostack said. “We just thought that was a natural switch for now. Next game might be different. It depends on the midfield matchup.”

Flory, who plays either left wing or left back in club for Lancaster Elite, had a chance to line up with Tavan Schoenberger and Jason Stark on each side. That’s a dangerous trio.

Stark had two assists and set up Flory’s first goal. Schoenberger scored twice in the second half to raise his season total to 15 goals. Flory now has nine goals.

“It was different, for sure,” Schoenberger said of the new alignment. “It was interesting to have someone else up there to play off. He made a lot of runs that usually me and Jason make. That was a really nice touch. Especially because he put two away.”

E-town was stung by its early exit in the L-L tournament. The Section Two champs went 38 days without a loss before falling to Cocalico.

The Bears needed to regroup and think about the big picture. They weren’t just a member of the District 3 bracket. They were among the favorites.

Monday brought an impressive recovery.

“There was a little bit of sadness and anger,” Schoenberger said. “We lost a game that we didn’t think we were going to lose and definitely didn’t want to lose. But after that we just had to move on and focus on the future. I think we did that very well.”

Max Gerhart and Kai Laszakovits scored the final two goals for E-town, which matched its highest output of the season.

Whether Flory stays at striker or moves back to center mid is to be determined. The truth is he could excel anywhere. It’s a great option for any coach.

“He’s a goal scorer,” Sostack said. “We figured that, particularly against this team, there might be some room for him to operate.”

Six goals. It’s hard to argue with the results.