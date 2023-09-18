They ask Zach Verghese to wear the armband. That tells you what his teammates think of him.

There was no shortage of candidates to receive that honor when a vote was held before the season. Elizabethtown has eight senior starters. Its roster is loaded.

Verghese, Caleb Garcia and Jason Stark were chosen as the captains.

“To me, it means the players trust me,” Verghese said. “To not only be there for them but to motivate them to be better. To bring it to another level.”

Verghese’s value was on display when E-town held off Lampeter-Strasburg 3-2 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two boys soccer match at Lampeter Monday night.

A midfielder by definition, Verghese played most of this game at center back. He helped the Bears hold on after they built a two-goal lead in the 50th minute.

The senior is a jack-of-all-trades. This time he was asked to line up alongside Garcia to anchor the middle of the defense.

“His versatility is crazy,” senior Hayden Flory said. “He can play anywhere and he’s good at any position that he plays. He continues to work hard no matter where.”

It was Verghese, still in the midfield at the time, who helped set up Flory’s first goal. It was Verghese patrolling the box when L-S scrambled for the tying score for the final 10 minutes.

Aidan Bradley and Trevor Nolen helped neutralize the Pioneers’ speed on the outside. Verghese and Garcia, two holdovers from last season’s Section Two championship team, covered the inside.

“I like the stability,” Bears coach James Sostack said of the boys who played center back. “Obviously Zach is a returning All-Star. He brings his experience in the back.”

This was a showdown featuring the top two teams in Section Two and two of the best in District Three Class 3A. Both were undefeated when play began.

Flory was the difference-maker. He can take any opponent’s plans and smash them to pieces. The senior scored twice in the first half and helped create Emery Morgan’s goal that made it 3-1 with 30 minutes left.

“Hayden Flory is a special player in the L-L League,” Sostack said. “I think we all know it. It’s nice to see him hit the back of the net, which he deserves. He certainly is a playmaker.”

Flory is the one returning attacker from last season’s explosive offense. Dax Kelly and Tavan Schoenberger graduated. Stark was lost to an injury.

That means Flory is working with a new cast of characters that includes Morgan, Niko Houck, Zach Hershey and Manassa Tema.

If Flory played striker, he could pile up goals at an impressive rate. He’s a bigger asset in the midfield, where he can help everyone around him. The senior had 19 assists last season. He has 8 goals and 3 assists this season.

“I love being on the other end of goals,” Flory said. “I love assisting my teammates. I love getting people involved. It’s probably the best part of the game, even more than scoring.”

Elizabethtown (3-0-1 L-L, 6-0-2) is undefeated as the schedule nears the midway point. This victory vaulted the Bears into first place in the section.

Van Dietrich and Connor Kouterich scored for L-S (3-1, 5-1-1). Kouterich’s goal, a header off a corner late in the second half, gave the Pioneers a chance. They weren’t able to draw even.

These teams will meet again at Elizabethtown on Oct. 4. The rematch could determine the section champ, although Manheim Central is looming as a spoiler.

E-town has rebuilt much of its starting lineup and kept on rolling.

“We’re still learning,” Sostack said. “That’s the great thing about this group of boys. We’re still discovering who can play which positions.”

That includes Verghese. The captain who is willing to play anywhere.