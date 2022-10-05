So many aspects of this boys soccer season have brought Elizabethtown closer together. There are the goals and the wins, of course. There’s also the music.

Each victorious trip home through the dark of night has turned into a traveling concert. These boys like to sing.

What they sing is a bit surprising.

“The songs they choose are not these heavy metal songs,” coach James Sostack said. “Not ‘We Will Rock You’ or anything like that. It’s all these sentimental songs. There’s a real affection among the brotherhood as we call it. But they’re fighters on the field.”

The ride continued on the bus and on the turf Wednesday night. E-town struck for three first-half goals and knocked off Lampeter-Strasburg 4-1 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League soccer match at Lampeter.

E-town (8-1 L-L, 12-2-1 overall) took control of Section Two by posting its 11th consecutive win. The Bears can clinch the title by defeating Garden Spot at home Tuesday.

Dax Kelly, the Bears’ senior captain, pushed back tears when he described what it’s like to play with these guys. They’ve made E-town a contender again.

“It has been a fight these past few years,” Kelly said. “To finally get here, man, it feels good. We matured. We grew as a team. We play in the offseason all the time. We’re all really close.”

Kelly is a holding midfielder and a weapon on throw-ins. His spinning ball into the box was flicked home by Jason Stark in the 13th minute.

It was the beginning of a deluge.

“That was a momentum booster for sure,” defender Caleb Garcia said. “I think whenever we start out strong with energy we set the tone. We usually do well for the rest of the game.”

Garcia, a 6-foot-1 center back who’s also a power forward on the basketball team, delivered the second goal when his free kick from about 45 yards bounced inside the far post.

Tavan Schoenberger added to the tally when he took Hayden Flory’s long ball into the corner, dribbled along the end line and fired one in off the keeper.

Three goals in 23 minutes. That spoiled Senior Night for L-S and ended the drama in a showdown for first place.

Garcia and Zach Verghese center a foursome of backs in front of keeper Tyler Bell that has allowed 15 goals all season. Juan Lopez plays the left side with Noah Locke on the right. Garcia is the man in the middle. He was a brick wall against L-S.

“He’s just reliable back there,” Kelly said. “No matter what, I know he’s going to win balls in the air. Win 50-50s. It’s a team effort. Our whole back line. Nobody can get by us.”

L-S (6-2-1, 9-4-1) had a flicker of life when Landon Rice put home a penalty kick in the 42nd minute. Dan Marcroft created the opportunity by beating his man and drawing a foul in the box.

It was only a flicker. E-town quickly regained control.

Flory put home his seventh goal when he cleaned up a loose ball off another Kelly throw 10 minutes into the second half. All of E-town’s skill was on display. Stark’s goal was his 11th. Schoenberger put home his 12th.

Elizabethtown hasn’t lost since Sept. 7. That’s a lot of fun bus rides. A lot of sentimental songs.

“This has been a great time being with all my friends,” Kelly said. “This is a team of boys. We fight for each other.”

And they sing together.