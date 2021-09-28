MYERSTOWN — Carsyn Boyer’s corner kick service, taken from the right flag, sailed toward the goal. Would it be a lost opportunity, like the previous six taken by Elco? Or would it bear fruit?

The service came down, right to Campbelle Boltz, camped just outside the goal line.

“I noticed (Boyer) was sending a lot of her balls to the back post,” the senior wing defender said. “I kind of judged it. Maybe I’ll get one.”

She got one. Her first goal of the year, delivering a 1-0 victory to the Raiders (6-1 L-L Section Three, 8-1 overall), over Cocalico, Tuesday night at Raider Stadium.

The victory allows the Raiders to maintain a share of first place in the section with Solanco (6-1, 10-2), a 3-1 winner over Donegal on Tuesday. Cocalico (5-2, 6-5) drops a game off the pace.

As a back, Boltz doesn’t get a lot of scoring opportunities, most come on set pieces around the goal. As was this opportunity.

“I was a little surprised at who it was,” Raiders coach Derek Foltz said. “I wasn’t sure. I was like, ‘Who was that?’ Campbelle’s had a fantastic year so far. If anyone deserves a goal from a set piece, it’s her.”

She was part of a veteran back four, along with holding mid Abby Sargent, that kept the Eagles from any dangerous chances inside the 20 and kept Rachel Eberly, the league’s points leader, off the score sheet. Eberly had, unofficially, eight opportunities and two shots on goal, both coming from beyond 30 yards.

“She created come chances,” said Eagles coach Dan Hogan, “not as many as she normally does, but we expected that. That defense, they’ve been around forever and they’re hard to break down.”

A scoreless first half featured few scoring opportunities for either side. The best for Elco came on a 40-yard free kick by Melissa Axarlis, 10 minutes into the game, saved by Maddie Beichner.

Nine minutes before intermission, Eberly let fly from 42 yards, saved by Samantha Nelson. Nelson also smothered an Eagles shot on goal with six minutes left.

The opportunities piled up for the Raiders in the second half, with the Eagles’ back line turning most away, along with a few near misses for Elco.

Then Boltz didn’t miss.

“I told (the players), ‘Sometimes the game of soccer can break your heart.’ I thought our defense, and our keeper, this was their best game of the season,” Hogan said.

“We created opportunities,” Foltz said. “You hit balls on target and see what happens.”