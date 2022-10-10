Elco doesn’t make the 75-yard trot across the field after every game. The players believe they should save that trip for special occasions.

If they win a trophy, like they did against rival Cedar Crest earlier this season, they’ll do it. Or if they win a banner like they did Monday night.

Elco held off Cocalico 1-0 in a fight for the Lancaster-Lebanon Section Three boys soccer championship at Denver. It was a hard-earned victory. Definitely trot worthy.

“I feel like we deserved it,” senior Thayne Kahl said. “The way we battled, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I felt it was only right to appreciate our parents who were on the other side.”

Elco (9-1 L-L, 15-2 overall) actually brought a banner. It wasn’t some homemade poster the Raiders threw together. It was professionally printed for this potential celebration. After the final seconds ticked away, the banner was unveiled.

A long wait had ended.

Elco hadn’t won a section championship since sharing a title with Lancaster Mennonite in 2016. The Raiders went 2-8-3 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and had a heartbreaking ouster from the playoffs last fall.

When the power ratings were finalized, Elco thought it was the 16th seed in the District Three Class 3A field. The Raiders practiced and were preparing for a matchup with No. 1 Hershey. A computer error was corrected and they fell one spot to 17. Their season was suddenly over.

Now, Elco wears No. 17 on its warmup jerseys. The players won’t forget.

“It’s really just a reminder of the feeling in the auditorium when we were told we were kicked out of the tournament,” Kahl said.

Kahl, a defensive midfielder with two goals in the first 16 games, was the one with the scoring touch against Cocalico. He took a pass from Luke Macchione and deposited the night’s only tally in the 50th minute.

It was Macchione’s fifth assist. He controlled the ball in the right corner and found Kahl open across the top of the box.

“Sometimes you put the ball in the general vicinity of where you want it to go,” Macchione said. “I saw Thayne was open and I kind of laid it across. Excellent finish. Perfectly placed.”

The beauty of Kahl’s shot was he didn’t do too much with it. He didn’t try to blast a rocket through the keeper. He punched a roller that slipped past a diving effort by Aaron Wilczek inside the right post.

“I’m not going to sit here and say I hit every target,” Kahl said. “Absolutely not. This morning’s training session I skied a few. I was trying to blast them. With this surface, it’s wet, it’s foggy, anything on the ball will go in.”

Elco had more chances at adding to its lead than Cocalico did at the equalizer. The Raiders put nine shots on frame and had the better of play in the second half.

David Plasterer had four excellent looks, including three in the span of a few minutes. Camden Marquette, the league’s top scorer with 27 goals, took a dangerous shot that was denied by Wilczek.

It turned out Elco didn’t need any more. One was enough.

“Every single player on the field had a huge impact,” Macchione said. “It really wasn’t the goal. It was every single play that led to that. These guys played amazing. The effort was outstanding. I think it was the hardest we played all season.”

Cocalico (7-2, 12-3) had its nine-game winning streak snapped. That streak included a 2-1 victory over Elco at Myerstown on Sept. 22. The Eagles still have a spot in the L-L quarterfinals.

Elco doesn’t have to sweat out its appearance in districts this season. The Raiders are among the top six qualifiers.

The tough times have bonded them.

“We’ve become such a family,” Kahl said. “We’re so together. Even at our biggest adversity points, nothing can break us.”

The anticipation kept building as Elco made that rare trot across the field. They picked up speed as they moved closer to the bleachers.

Then came the cheers. The boys knew they earned them.