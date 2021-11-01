LEBANON — Given the disparity in the won-loss records coming in, and the statistical disparity of play, one would be hard-pressed to call the Elco and Red Land girls soccer teams evenly matched.

One would be wrong.

The two teams played scoreless through regulation and two 15-minute overtime periods, 110 minutes in all, to a deadlock decided by penalty kicks — ultimately broken when Kailey Eckhart buried her try, low into the left corner of the net. That gave the Raiders (16-3) a final 3-1 edge in PKs, statistically a 1-0 win.

Elco thus advanced to Thursday’s District Three Class 3A championship game, the Raiders' first since winning back-to-back titles in 2018-19. They will meet defending champion Mechanicsburg in a 5:30 p.m. start at Hersheypark Stadium.

“We knew it would be a tough game,” Elco coach Derek Fulk said in the wake of his team’s semifinal victory at Cedar Crest’s Earl Boltz Stadium. “They play in a really tough conference and we knew their record wasn’t going to be indicative of what we were going to get.”

Making their first district appearance since 2016, the Patriots came in with a 13-6-1 record, but five of those six losses were to Mid-Penn Conference giants Central Dauphin, Carlisle and Cumberland Valley — all 4A teams.

While the Raiders had the statistical edge, 23 shots, seven on goal and 10 corners to Red Land’s 14 shots, two on goal and two corners, the prevalent number was the goose egg on the scoreboard, leaving the final determination to PKs.

Red Land went first in the initial set of five alternating PK tries, and Zuri Crumpton beat Raiders keeper Samantha Nelson low to Nelson’s left.

Carsyn Boyer buried her try mid-frame before the next two Patriots, Lily Nagy and Emily Zortman, both sent their tries over the frame.

As did the Raiders' Carley Kleinfelter. But Abby Sargent tucked her shot under the crossbar and to the left of Pats keeper Hannah Cline, putting Elco up 2-1.

“I kept saying to (assistant coach) Amy (Thome), 'Sam’s going to get one (save). Sam’s going to get one,' ” Fulk said.

The Pats' fourth shooter, Carlee Collier, went to Nelson’s right. Anticipating that, or maybe making an educated guess, Nelson lunged that way, pushing the ball away for the save.

It was left to Kailey Eckhart to slam the door, fitting as she was a protagonist in Elco’s attack all evening. She had four shots and was a constant presence in the offensive third, creating opportunities.

“It was nerve-wracking,” she said.

But her nerves were calm and steady in the PKs.

“I’m thinking, 'I have to make this for my team.’ I just kept looking at the ground, took a deep breath and finished it like I know I can,” Eckhart said.

The Raiders pressed all over the pitch early on, dominating play and recording five of their seven shots on goal.

“I thought that was one of the better first halves we’ve played all year,” Fulk said. “Unfortunately we just couldn’t put anything into the back of the net.”

Red Land leveled the field as the second half began with six of their 10 opportunities.

“They moved the ball very well,” Fulk said. “They were constantly putting on pressure.”

Pressure relieved by the Raiders’ defensive back four, and midfield, which denied the Patriots time and again. Red Land’s best chances in the second half came on free kicks after Raider fouls, two from Crumpton, saved by Nelson and cleared by the defense and one from Collier, taken 25 yards out, that gently sailed wide right.