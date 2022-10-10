MYERSTOWN — Much like Mark Twain’s premature obituary, the reports of the demise of Elco’s string of Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three girls soccer titles have been greatly exaggerated.

The Raiders (6-1-2 L-L, 10-4-2 overall) took a big step toward their eighth straight section title — and 10th in 11 years — Monday night with a 2-1 victory over Cocalico.

Julia Bidelspach’s goal in the 60th minute, her ninth of the season, delivered the game-winner for Elco, past the diving save try of Eagles keeper Madison Rogers, and it came at the end of a great sequence of one-touch passing that began with Emily Miller’s touch down the left side of the pitch.

Miller’s pass came to Bidelspach, who one-touched it to Carsyn Boyer. Boyer’s touch went to Carley Kleinfelter, just outside the right post, who passed it back to Bidelspach. Goal.

“I just hit it right in,” Bidelspach said. “It was kind of one of those easy plays that you don’t really think about in a game.”

Kleinfelter’s assist on the game-winner was her second of the night, and eighth of the season, as she had the helper on Emily Miller’s icebreaker in the eighth minute.

Motivated by their situation, the Raiders came out with a purpose.

“We were really amped to keep this win streak going,” Bidelspach said. “Cocalico was our only loss this season, and getting that win back really drove us.”

“Our kids knew the situation we were in, having to win two games (the Raiders have a makeup match with McCaskey this afternoon),” coach Derek Fulk said. “It was Senior Night and that always adds a little pressure. I thought we came out like gangbusters.”

That they did, with Miller carrying down the right wing and challenging Rogers with a cross, 15 seconds in. Seven minutes later Carissa Bender played a ball ahead to Kleinfelter, filling up the middle. Kleinfelter’s shot on goal was initially saved by Rogers, but the Eagles’ keeper couldn’t control the rebound, which came to Miller at the left post. Miller redirected it and the Raiders had the initial advantage.

With 11 minutes left in the first half, the Eagles (7-2-1, 11-4-1) had a golden opportunity to get the equalizer as Kaitlyn Hurst fed Avery Hershey in the keeper’s box. Hershey shot at the inside of the right post, but pulled it just wide and the Raiders enjoyed the halftime advantage.

Most of the first half was played “in the air,” a situation that changed after intermission.

“That was our focus at halftime,” Eagles coach Dan Hogan said. “Trying to play in the air with Elco is not really effective.”

Both teams focused on finding feet and connecting passes and it paid dividends for the Eagles in the 50th minute as Addisyn Martin took a throw-in and found Hershey. Hershey did not miss and the Eagles had the equalizer.

“It felt like we were controlling the game for a little bit at that point,” Hogan said. “I thought we were actually going to get another one.”

“We started to sit back a little bit,” said Fulk, “and that started creating problems for ourselves.”

In the end, they created problems for Cocalico.

Their league schedule complete, the Eagles must now wait to learn their fate. An Elco victory over McCaskey (3-5-2, 6-5-3) Tuesday afternoon will deliver the title to the Raiders. A McCaskey win, or tie, would deliver the title to Cocalico.

“We wanted to control things ourselves,” Hogan said. “Obviously that’s out of our control now.”

Currently a point ahead of Elco, 21-20, Donegal, a 3-2 winner over McCaskey on Monday, is rooting for a McCaskey victory. Any other result knocks the Indians (6-1-3, 11-3-3) out of the L-L playoffs as Elco has the head-to-head advantage with a victory and a tie in two meetings with the Tribe.