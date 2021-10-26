Solanco’s Caroline Drumm was ready for the less-than-ideal conditions during Tuesday’s District Three Class 3A girls soccer first-round match at Lampeter-Strasburg.

Apparently, the senior goalkeeper was ready for a lot more than bad weather.

Although missing the lightning storm that postponed the game from Monday night, Tuesday was a wet, windy and rainy evening that made for quite the challenge.

Still, Drumm was terrific, making 10 saves for the game, seven during a second-half Pioneers blitz, and Solanco advanced to the quarterfinals behind a 2-1 victory.

“I was preparing for the wetness,” Drumm said. “You’ve got to get your body in front of the ball, use quick thinking, making sure you are being very aggressive, making sure you are talking to your team.”

Golden Mules coach Ken Yoder said that Drumm was the star of the game, despite having a rocket off the foot of Lampeter-Strasburg senior Jenna Daveler slip through her with only 1:35 left to play.

“She was the difference-maker tonight,” he said. “In these conditions, we knew it could come down to some goalkeeper play and she just kept stepping up. That one at the end was unfortunate, but it was just a great, great game for Caroline and we are so happy for her.”

After improving to 14-4 on the season, No. 9 Solanco will travel to top-seeded Greencastle-Antrim on Thursday. The Blue Devils topped Cocalico 8-1 Monday night.

Sarah Landis and Addison O’Donnell staked the Mules to their two-goal lead in the first half.

Hannah Wood played in a long ball that took a strange bounce off the wet turf and L-S starting keeper Peyton Bachman. The ball landed at the foot of Landis, who shot it home in the 22nd minute.

Less than four minutes before halftime, O’Donnell scooped up a loose ball from a dangerous cross and patiently placed it into the cage for the 2-0 lead the Mules took to the break.

“The first 5-10 minutes we looked a little sluggish, then we settled in and we got those two goals,” Yoder said. “Playing with the two-goal lead definitely feels good.”

However, as the second half moved on, the Pioneers carried play, testing Drumm and her defenders throughout the final 30 minutes.

Daveler ripped a shot from right side that was Drumm saved in the 11th minute. Not long after that, the keeper punched away a dangerous Lampeter-Strasburg restart.

Freshman left-footer Chloe Bucher made the seven Pioneer corner kicks adventurous, including one that defender Rilyn Saner pulled off the goal line.

Drumm dove to her right to knock away a Bucher shot that was headed for the corner and made several other saves to preserve the lead until Daveler scored.

With less than five minutes left, L-S junior Sophie Rhodes hit the crossbar and Wood was there to tie up a forward, saving a likely goal.

“I couldn’t have done it without my defense,” Drumm said. “I do feel a rhythm going. I feel once I make a good save I start making better ones. Letting one in gets to you. That’s the thing with goalies, you have to have a good mindset.”

Despite dominating the shots on goal (12-3) and corner kicks (7-1), Lampeter-Strasburg saw its season end with a 12-8 record.