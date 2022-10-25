On a sweltering August morning before the first game was even played, Drew Bassoff sat on a bench and talked about moments.

There were so many for Warwick last season. The playoff wins. The clutch goals. The league championship. It was enough to fill a scrapbook.

The Warriors were missing those moments so far this season. Until Tuesday night.

Bassoff’s golden goal with 1:43 left in the second overtime lifted 11th-seeded Warwick over No. 6 Manheim Township 1-0 in the District Three Class 4A boys soccer first round match at Neffsville.

Warwick’s magic was suddenly back.

“They captured a little bit of what it was like last year,” coach Matt Wagner said. “Never give up. Grind it out. These guys believe, so we’re going to keep going.”

Warwick (10-6-2) advanced to face No. 14 Conestoga Valley in the quarterfinals at Lititz Saturday. The Buckskins stunned Cumberland Valley in penalty kicks Tuesday.

To keep their season alive, the Warriors needed to beat this year’s Lancaster-Lebanon League champs. Township won the title in PKs five days earlier and the Blue Streaks captured both meetings between these Section One rivals during the regular season.

“We lost to them two times,” Bassoff said. “We weren’t going to let them beat us again. We were the lower seed but we were very confident.”

Caden Lausch started the game-winning play when he won the ball near the right sideline and pushed a pass forward. Bassoff made his run and was 1-on-1 with keeper Tyler Mulholland. Bassoff didn’t miss. He rolled a shot inside the left post.

Township coach Kevin Baker thought the play was offside. There was a brief discussion with the officials at midfield as Warwick’s players were celebrating with their fans near the bleachers. The referee explained that Township tipped the pass and negated the offside.

“Everyone was calling for offside,” Bassoff said. “I felt like I stopped for a minute. The ref didn’t call anything so I just kept going. I just had to keep my composure and score. I knew the team was relying on me to win it.”

Bassoff, a center back, made his first start at striker. Wagner adjusted his formation to combat Township’s rugged defense led by Eli Colantoni and Keegan Robinson.

It was a move for muscle. Bassoff was strong enough to keep the ball in the attacking third and potentially create chances.

“I tried to be pretty physical,” he said. “I tried to be a handful. Make them make mistakes in the back. Eventually it paid off.”

It was a crushing loss for Township (11-5-3) not long after it outlasted Elco in penalty kicks for the school’s third league title in four years.

The Blue Streaks had the better of play in the second OT. Max Shaub and JD Emig took consecutive shots that were turned aside by keeper Ethan Beck. Matt Leayman had a shot off Daven Calderon’s corner that was denied.

Then Bassoff ended it.

“In a game that can break your heart in many ways, that was tough,” Baker said. “The abrupt end is just rough.”

Both keepers were outstanding. They were the reasons it remained scoreless into the 109th minute. Mulholland made a remarkable save on Connor Kirchner in the first half on a shot that looked certain to give Warwick the lead.

Warwick, which failed to qualify for the league playoffs, was ready to take off in districts.

“As the season started to wear down, these guys believed more and more in themselves,” Wagner said. “They believed in what we were doing. We wanted to play Township. It’s hard to play your rivals. They were the higher seed. We had nothing to lose.”

Warwick toyed with the idea of using Bassoff at striker as the weeks passed. The Warriors put him in that spot for stretches to see how it looked.

With the season on the line, they went for it. They counted on their senior back to find a way to finish.

Bassoff did. He had his moment.