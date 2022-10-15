By admission, Ephrata senior midfielder Kiersten Doutt has been pretty sick this week. It’s something, she shared, that has been going around Ephrata.

Saturday morning she rallied to rally the Section Two champion Mountaineers (14-4) to a 2-1, double-overtime victory over Cocalico in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League girls soccer playoffs. She scored a pair of goals, her 14th and 15th of the year, in the 72nd and 107th minutes, to turn back a determined effort by the Eagles, who had topped Ephrata 3-2 Wednesday in a nonleague contest.

“We’d just had a game Tuesday and we were all very tired,” Doutt said. “We didn’t come out our best Wednesday (and) that meant a lot to us.”

Carrying that memory over to Saturday, the Mounts brought pressure from the opening tap with 11 opportunities, two corners and four shots on goal in the first half. The Eagles (12-5-1), runners-up in Section Three, bent but did not break as their midfield backchecked, the defensive four swarmed to the ball and keeper Madison Rogers (1.35 GAA, 78.1 save percentage) made three saves to keep it a 0-0 game at halftime.

With the intermission to talk it over and make adjustments, the Eagles took the lead 17 minutes into the half. On their fifth opportunity of the half, Addisyn Martin (17 goals, 8 assists) sent the ball to Chloe Martin, whose shot deflected off keeper Alyssa Wingenroth’s hands and into the back of the net.

It was the 12th goal allowed in 15 games for Wingenroth, who righted the ship after a grizzly first three games where she allowed 13 goals.

“She has gotten so much better, day by day,” Mounts coach Wes Deininger said. “A lot of that has to do with our defense. At the beginning of the season we were kind of shaky and made some bad choices. Once we settled in, things got better.”

Ten minutes before their goal, however, the Eagles suffered a significant injury on defense as senior wing defender and co-captain Natalie Sauder got spiked on the foot and did not return to the game. Junior Taylor Patterson played admirably in relief, but you can’t replace experience.

Mounts attacking midfielder Emily Weidner, the No. 2 scorer in the league, was a constant threat to change the outcome of the game, touching the ball in the offensive third seven times in the first half and 20 times for the game.

With the Eagles just under nine minutes from advancing, Weidner got loose in a wide-open offensive third as the Eagles’ defense broke down. “We got ourselves out of shape a little bit,” said Eagles coach Dan Hogan said, “and they had a nice little finish there.”

Playing down the left side, Weidner crossed to Doutt, camped in the 6-yard box. Doutt tapped it home and the match was tied at 1-1.

In the first of two 15-minute golden goal overtimes, off Anna Bernhard’s corner kick service, Cocalico missed a golden, golden-goal opportunity when Wingenroth saved Addy Martin’s shot. The rebound surprised Kaitlyn Hurst at the right post and she misfired on the potential game-winner.

“It’s such a bang-bang play,” Hogan said in Hurst’s defense. “You just don’t know where the ball is going to go, and all of a sudden it’s on your foot.”

Having dodged that bullet, the Mounts came out in the second OT with renewed vigor.

Two minutes in, Weidner sent a shot from the right wing that Rogers made a spectacular leaping save on, snaring the ball as it rose to the top of the net.

With 3:33 to play before penalty kicks would be in effect, in a near reverse image of Doutt’s first goal, albeit with a tighter window, Weidner played down the right side crossing to Doutt as she filled the center of the box. “Emily’s great through ball got through the defenders,” said Doutt, “and I was in the perfect position for it to get that one touch in.”

Warwick 2, Lancaster Mennonite 1

The Section Four champion Blazers had a plan to counter the Sisyphean task that confronted them. It nearly worked.

Alicia Sonder’s goal, with 8:23 to play, advanced Warwick to the semifinals Tuesday at Lancaster Catholic. Warwick will meet Ephrata in the first game of a doubleheader, set for 5:30 p.m.

Playing 12 strong against a Warriors side that won seven of its last eight to nab the No. 2 seed from Section One, and working around central defender Adelyn King’s need for occasional rest, the outmanned Blazers (11-2-1) kept the Warriors off the scoreboard for 54 minutes.

“This team is unlike any other team I’ve ever coached,” Blazers coach Sean Boer said. “We had a game plan from the beginning and they executed it perfectly.”

The Warriors (14-3), had seven shots on goal, two corners and 17 offensive opportunities in the first half, only to be constantly frustrated by the Blazers who played with ten, sometimes eleven, players behind the 50 and rode keeper Darah Kraenbring (0.54 GAA, 88.3 save percentage) to a halftime draw.

With the Blazers deliberately eschewing the attack, while looking for the transition opening, opportunities were going to be few. The only one of the first half came when Leah Friesen and Ava Brubaker drove deep into the offensive third in the 33rd minute, only to be turned back.

The Warriors finally broke through in the 55th minute after a deflection off a defender produced a corner kick opportunity. Devon Deery’s service, from the right flag, came to Ella Shirk at the far post. Shirk directed it back across the box, to Olivia Shertzer who headed it home for her 21st goal of the season.

The lead held for 16 minutes before Mennonite earned a corner, with 10:15 to play. Charlotte Buckwalter (10 assists) sent the ball into the box where Ava Brubaker headed it home for her team-leading tenth goal of the season.

The joy was short-lived. A minute after defending Warwick’s eighth of nine corners, and 85 seconds after Brubaker’s goal, the Warriors sent the ball back into the offensive third. Shertzer’s shot, knocked away by Kraenbring, trickled across the box to Sonder, who tapped it home.

“Our legs were heavy and we were just tired,” Sonder said. “But at the end of the day we finished.”

Manheim Township 7, Pequea Valley 0

Eloise Warfel had the hat trick and five Blue Streaks found the back of the net as Township (17-0) advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals. The Streaks will face Elco, a 5-0 winner over Elizabethtown, at 7:30 at Lancaster Catholic.

Warfel opened the scoring in the 10th minute off an assist by Liza Suydam. Suydam scored her 27th goal of the season — to go with her third and fourth assists — in the 14th minute before Warfel got No. 2, 14minutes after that.

Regan Taylor’s fourth goal of the season and Nikki Nguyen’s third capped the first half scoring with Ava Byrne (9 goals) and Warfel (8 goals) and closing out the second half. Jada Turner got her seventh and eighth assists of the year, Jordan Nguyen tacked on her second and third helpers and Libby Hughes got on the score sheet for the first time this season with an assist.

Elizabeth O’Gorman and Marianthi Saxinger combined to pitch the shutout as the Braves (8-8-1) were held to two shots on goal and one corner.

Elco 5, Elizabethtown 0

The Raiders (12-4-2) continued their late-season hot streak — they’ve won their last eight straight — scoring four times in the first half to jump on top of the Section Two runner-up Bears (13-4).

Julia Bidelspach and Carsyn Boyer each scored twice and Carley Kleinfelter added her fourth goal of the season to move Elco to Tuesday’s semifinals against Manheim Township.

Bidelspach opened the lid on scoring in the fifteenth minute, finishing Carsyn Boyer’s feed. Kleinfelter sent Sophie Irvin pass into the back of the net in the 28th minute and Boyer (six assists) scored her 12th and 13th goals four minutes apart late in the half.

With 22 minutes to play Bidelspach capped the afternoon with her 11th goal of the season. In addition to Irvin’s assist, Kenzie Eckhart added the helper on Bidelspach’s second goal.

Keeper Samantha Nelson (0.71 GAA, 87.3 save percentage) made six saves for her ninth shutout of the season.