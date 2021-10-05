All it takes is one.

That was the motto of the nervously optimistic Donegal fans who made the trip to Lancaster Mennonite High School on Tuesday night for a big Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three boys soccer matchup.

And that one moment would come to fruition.

The lone goal of the game came in the early stages of the second half, and the Indians made it stand to pull off an upset of the Blazers — a feat the Donegal program has not accomplished in about 40 years.

Donegal (7-2 L-L, 10-4-1 overall) lacked offense for a good portion of the game, but the moment of magic came in the 43rd minute. Indians striker Joseph Turbedsky slotted the ball into the path of midfielder Marcel Tura, who laced it into the bottom right corner, beating Mennonite keeper Josiah Martin.

The goal went against the run of play, as Donegal was not much of a threat going forward the entire match.

Lancaster Mennonite was dominant in the first half of play, as it moved the ball quickly, efficiently and never gave the Indians a chance to breathe. The previously unbeaten fired shots left, right and center but could not find the one spot that matters: the back of the net.

It was the man between the posts that was the hero for Donegal on Tuesday night.

Goalkeeper Neville Ncube was a brick wall. He totaled 11 saves, and while the Indians’ defense bent — hard at times — it refused to break.

Ncube was tested over and over again, but rose to the occasion each time he needed to for his team.

“He’s kept us in a lot of games,” Donegal head coach Andy Wagner said. “He’s been doing that all season.”

The Indians’ ability to keep possession of the ball was lacking in the first half, but much improved after the break, a big reason why they were able to sneak one past the Blazers’ Martin.

The Blazers (8-1, 10-1-2) almost quickly equalized through Ben Nolt, who was spectacular all night and had most of the offense played through him. However, his apparent goal was disallowed, the Indians would implement the classic “defend and clear” plan, and it worked.

To add onto an already historic night for Donegal, Wagner became the winningest head coach in the program’s history, notching his 91st career win.

“This is the first time I’ve ever beaten Mennonite,” Wagner said. “These guys never give up.”

In absorbing its first loss of the season, the Blazers know Tuesday’s game is one that will stick in their minds the rest of the season.

“When you have some adversity, there’s a great opportunity for that to be something that develops resolve,” Blazers head coach Fred Winey said.