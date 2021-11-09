DOWNINGTOWN — Resiliency, especially in the eye of defeat, is a trait that the Donegal boys soccer team showed time and time again throughout the season.

But the Indians fell to the Bishop Shanahan Eagles 2-0 Tuesday evening in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament.

It was uncharted territory for Donegal, which was making the program’s first appearance in the state tournament.

“Nobody at the beginning of the year thought Donegal would be in states,” Indians coach Andy Wagner said.

On Tuesday, though, Bishop Shanahan, the top seed out of District One, showed its prowess early on. The Eagles scored the opening goal in the ninth minute of the match, off the foot of Colin Deal.

The Indians responded after conceding the goal. They defended well, including blocks that may have saved another potential goal or two. Donegal was able to find its footing a bit, playing the ball out to its forwards and playing in the attacking third.

But Bishop Shanahan broke through the tenacious Donegal defense again four minutes before halftime, this time via Zane Domsohn. He turned nicely after receiving a pass from Deal and put it past the Indians’ diving goalkeeper, Caden Mullen.

The Indians had a solid second half. They were able to hold the ball longer and played most of their offense through senior forward Joseph Turbedsky.

Turbedsky had two shots on goal in the second half, one a well-struck long-range effort right at Eagles goalkeeper Bryce Domsohn. The second try was closer to the Shanahan net, but the shot was smothered.

Donegal played hard until the end, despite being down against one of the better sides in the state.

“It is something you can’t coach,” Wagner said of his team’s resilience. “This is a good taste. This is what you play for.”

Donegal had a program-best season, finishing 14-7-1. This year’s team was the first to make it to the semifinal round in the District three playoffs and the first to qualify for the state tournament.

“We’ll probably have half our starters coming back,” Wagner said. “Hopefully they’re as motivated as I am.”

Class 4A

Conestoga 3, Warwick 0: The Lancaster-Lebanon League champion Warriors wrapped up a solid season with a 17-4-1 overall record.

Host Conestoga jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with just 2:54 elapsed in the first-round game on a goal by Sebastian Tis. Jayce Tharnish made it 2-0 by scoring on a header into the left side of the net with 35:30 left in the opening half.

Seneca Valley 3, Hempfield 0: In another first-round game, the Black Knights had the answer for everyone on the Seneca Valley side accept Joey Coon, who scored all three of the Raiders’ goals to end Hempfield’s season.