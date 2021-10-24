With the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs sorted, it is time for PIAA District Three action to begin.

Matches kick off on Monday, and there are 14 teams representing the L-L League, plus one other Lancaster County private school in the mix.

CLASS 4A

The L-L League champion Warwick Warriors are the fourth seed in this bracket, and will host New Oxford at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Warriors hope to carry over the momentum gained from their title-clinching comeback against Hempfield for the league title last Thursday night into the district playoffs.

The Hempfield Black Knights suffered a heartbreaking loss in overtime to Warwick, but they have some chance for redemption in districts. They are the third-seeded team and will play host to South Western at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Ephrata, which was knocked out of the league playoffs by Warwick in a double-overtime semifinal thriller, will play host to Mechanicsburg. The Mounts finished atop of Section Two this season and look to take their league-low six (tied with Lancaster Mennonite) goals allowed into districts.

Elizabethtown and McCaskey — the 16th and 15th seeds, respectively — finished fourth and fifth in Section Two, and could play the role of spoiler to some of the higher-seeded teams.

The final L-L team in the 4A bracket is Manheim Township, which stood atop the Section One standings early in the season before finishing third. The Blue Streaks are the 11th seed, but are the bracket’s wild card, and could make a deep run.

CLASS 3A

Manheim Central was knocked out of the L-L playoffs in the most gut-wrenching way possible: penalty kicks. The Barons played Hempfield tough in that semifinal game, and they were very direct going forward. The Section Two runners-up are the eighth seed, and they will host West Perry at 7 p.m. Monday.

Sixth-seeded Donegal will host Gettysburg at 7 p.m. Monday, and the Indians are another pesky team. One of the highlights of their season was handing Section Three champion Lancaster Mennonite its one and only loss of the season, in which they won in a gutsy 1-0 performance.

Garden Spot, the 13th seed, and Cocalico, at No. 12, must both begin district play on the road. The Spartans will travel to Fleetwood, while the Eagles will head to Lower Dauphin. Both those matches are 7 p.m. starts Monday.

CLASS 2A

Three teams represent the L-L League in the Class 2A bracket.

Section Three champion Lancaster Mennonite had just one blemish on its regular-season record, the aforementioned loss to Donegal. The Blazers are a very good team, despite an early exit in the L-L playoffs.

With a bye into the quarterfinals, they await the winner of Monday’s Lancaster Catholic vs. Brandywine Heights game. The Crusaders are the eighth seed, and lost to Ephrata in the L-L quarterfinals. The Section Four runners-up will host Brandywine at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the winner will advance to face the Blazers in a 4 p.m. start Saturday.

Section Four champion Pequea Valley, the sixth seed, is on the road in the first round of Class 2A play, and will face off against Boiling Springs at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

CLASS 1A

Lancaster Country Day, the 10th seed, is the lone L-L League team in the bracket. However, the Cougars will remain in the county, traveling to Elizabethtown to face Mount Calvary Christian at 7 Monday night.