HERSHEY – Penalty kicks giveth. Penalty kicks taketh away.

Advancing to the District Three 3A championship game with a penalty kick victory in Monday evening’s semifinals, the Elco girls soccer team saw their championship dream perish in a penalty kick loss to defending champion Mechanicsburg Thursday night at Hersheypark Stadium.

The final tally was three PKs for the Wildcats (17-3-2), two for the Raiders. The only times in 110 minutes that the ball found the back of the net in an otherwise scoreless match.

“We were fortunate enough to advance through it the other night,” Raiders coach Derek Fulk said. “Tonight it went the other way. I thought we gave our great effort. It’s unfortunate that that’s the way it ends.”

In the alternating PK format Elco (16-4) went first and in, perhaps, a harbinger of how things would go, the Raiders first shooter, Carsyn Boyer, unleashed a rocket towards the right corner. It hit the right post.

“She stepped up,” said Wildcats keeper Arriel Frey, “and I thought ‘I’ve got to make a statement at the beginning of penalty kicks.’ And I picked the right way.”

She did lunge in the correct direction, but wouldn’t have arrived in time to stop the shot had it tucked inside the post. But it did not.

“I don’t know if that was a shocker for the rest of the kickers,” said Fulk, “but it just wasn’t our night for sure.”

Halle Engle, the Wildcats top scorer, gave her side a lift, drilling her shot through the heart of the goal.

Frey stopped Carley Kleinfelter trying to go top shelf, but the ‘Cats Alex Black sent her shot over the frame.

Elco’s Carley Kleinfelter (11) and Mechanicsburg’s Aristothoula Michelitch meet for the header during first-half action of the District Three Class 3A girls soccer championship game at Hersheypark Stadium on Thursday.