Warwick had a dream start to Tuesday night’s PIAA District Three Class 4A matchup, scoring the opening goal two minutes in against top-seeded, undefeated Central Dauphin.

Reality quickly settled in for the Warriors as Central Dauphin, which trailed for the first time all season, scored three straight goals in the first half and controlled play afterward, cruising to a 3-1 victory and locking up a spot in the championship game.

Gage Meckley has been red hot since the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs and he continued his hot scoring streak in the semifinal matchup with a header that ricocheted off the crossbar and was knocked back past Central Dauphin goalkeeper Eric Axtman.

The Rams responded the way a top-seeded side is expected to react and won a penalty kick just five minutes after the Warriors’ gut-punch goal.

The Rams’ Luke Johnson would calmly convert the penalty, equalizing the match as he beat Warriors goalkeeper Boston Libhart.

Central Dauphin went on to score two more goals in a span of four minutes. Carter Fitzgerald scored on an acrobatic effort in the 16th minute from a Kyle Hoyt cross and Andrew Renaldi got in on the action, scoring a header that was whipped in from a Rams corner kick.

After the penalty kick, Warwick struggled to maintain much possession, and the possession they had would be hounded by the Rams.

Facing a two-goal deficit, Warwick had a solid start to the second half, being able to maintain more possession for the first 10 minutes. Warriors forward Jake Smith was looked upon multiple times on the wing, trying to enable Warwick’s attack through his pace.

However, the Warriors were never able to find another clear chance at the Rams’ goal. Central Dauphin did a phenomenal job of moving the ball, especially in tight places and keeping Warwick from gaining any momentum.

Warwick had already qualified for the state tournament, and will be the third or fourth seed, depending on Central Dauphin’s finish.

“These are the types of teams we are going to play [in states],” said Warriors coach Matt Wagner.

“My guys fought to the end. They left everything out on the field.”