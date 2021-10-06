Lancaster Country Day breached the gates, but couldn’t take the castle.

Pequea Valley senior midfielder Emily Diller tucked a 30-yard free kick just under the crossbar with 11.2 seconds to play in the first overtime to give Pequea Valley a 3-2 girls soccer victory Wednesday in Kinzers.

On Senior Night, the Braves' seniors came through, with Diller delivering the game-winner and assisting on Deena Stoltzfus’ equalizer in the 76th minute that made OT possible.

“That takes my heart right out of my chest,” said coach Steve Morris, whose Braves moved to 7-0 in Section Four of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, and 10-4-1 overall. “It was big, it keeps us undefeated in section play and to keep rolling.”

On a night when the Braves dominated every facet of the game, they were in danger of taking their first loss as the Cougars (2-6, 6-6) played dogged defense in front of keeper Florence Schauman, who was dogged herself, making 13 saves on 16 shots on goal, facing down 16 corner kicks.

“Their goalie was just fantastic,” Morris said. “It maybe was the night of her life.”

And the Cougars, who brought a three-game winning streak into the contest, took advantage of the few opportunities they were provided, scoring twice on three shots on goal.

“I’m so very proud of them,” coach Abby Zielinski said. “We played to the last minute.”

The Braves broke the ice in the 20th minute on the 12th of their 57 scoring opportunities of the night. Elena Esh headed in Sierra Fisher’s entry volley for her fifth league goal of the season, and it seemed the road to victory was unobstructed.

The Cougars had other ideas and, four minutes later, Kaitlyn Nguyen threaded a ball ahead to Natalie Scepansky, who tied the match. It was the first goal allowed by Braves keeper Maddy Weaver in league play. It wasn’t the last.

With 16:07 to play, the Cougars' Ava Allen took a shot from the right wing, about 12 yards out. It slipped through Weaver’s legs and into the back left corner for Allen’s seventh goal of league play.

Backs to the wall, the Braves kept attacking and with just under five minutes in regulation, Diller stood over PV’s 11th corner of the night. Her service came to Stoltzfus.

“It went through everybody,” Stoltzfus said. “I just threw my body into it, I think it went off my leg, and it went in.”

“She’s played four years of varsity soccer and been on the field almost every minute of every game," Morris said. "I don’t know that she’s ever had a goal."

With the reprieve, the Braves kept the pressure, nearly winning in the two minutes into OT in a madcap sequence of bouncing balls inside the Cougars' 6.

As time ticked down, the Braves were awarded a free kick after a foul just inside the defensive third.

“It’s that one opportunity that you have,” said Diller, “and you have to take it.

She took it, sending the ball goal ward as time got short.

“I was aiming a little more for the far right corner,” she said, “but it went in. That’s what counts.”

With three games left on the league slate, and two games in hand on their closest competition, the Braves control their destiny. They host Annville-Cleona on Friday before traveling to Northern Lebanon next week.