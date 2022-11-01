One part of the ending wasn’t up for debate. Devin Schmitt is automatic at penalty kicks. He hasn’t missed one this entire season.

The rest of the crazy few minutes that decided the outcome could fill hours of barstool conversation. Was it a foul? Should it have been called? People on both sides were no doubt discussing it on their way home.

No amount of talk changed the reality for Hempfield or Warwick. One team was going to the District Three championship game. One was lamenting what could have been.

No. 2 Hempfield defeated 11th-seeded Warwick 1-0 in overtime in the Class 4A boys soccer semifinals at Landisville Tuesday night. The Black Knights will face No. 1 Central Dauphin in the final Saturday.

About Schmitt …

Hempfield’s striker has carried the weight of penalty kick pressure often this season. He made three in one game against Dallastown and drilled an OT winner against Manheim Township during the regular season. He converted his chance against Dallastown after two overtimes in the quarterfinals.

Schmitt was 8-for-8 over these past two months. That’s as good as it gets.

“Devin has been money,” Hempfield coach Mark Ashley said. “The pressure really is on the shooter because the keeper isn’t expected to make a save. If they do, it’s a bonus. He has been really good about handling that pressure.”

Chaos was unfolding all around Schmitt before the ball was placed on the 12-yard line. Hats were being thrown. Chairs were being slammed to the turf. Members of the crowd were screaming in disgust.

Schmitt blocked out the noise. He followed his plan. His plan always seems to work.

“I just kind of focus in and make sure not to let anything distract me,” Schmitt said. “I’ve been in that situation a bunch of times. I know how to keep a cool head.”

The controversy arrived after the two Section One rivals traded missed chances for nearly 91 minutes. Schmitt made a move in the box, was tackled and the ball rolled to the sideline. Then the whistle. Then the outrage.

Was it a foul? Schmitt was more qualified than anyone to answer that question.

“He went through my feet to get to the ball, so technically I think yes,” he said. “It was a little bit of a controversial call, but in the end I think it was a foul.”

Warwick coach Matt Wagner, not surprisingly, disagreed. A few seconds after Schmitt ended the game, Wagner looked at the replay. He believed his player hit the ball first and it was not a foul.

“That game isn’t made up by one call,” Wagner said. “We missed our opportunities and that’s how it is. Ultimately I’m super proud of these boys. We had a game plan and we executed the game plan.”

Warwick (11-7-2), which knocked off Township and Conestoga Valley on its ride to the semifinals, stood toe-to-toe with Hempfield after losing to the Black Knights twice during the regular season.

Hempfield (14-4-2) had its best look when Jase Colino’s strike that was headed for the upper right corner was denied by Ethan Beck. Warwick’s Charlie Kramer rolled a shot for the right post that was stopped by Matthew Roth.

About 20 minutes before penalties were going to be required to determine a winner, one was awarded to Hempfield.

“Both teams battled to the end,” Ashley said. “The fact it was scoreless to that point is an indication of the kind of game it was. Both teams had equal chances, I would say. Both keepers made big saves. Both teams played well.”

Hempfield’s players ran along the sideline and saluted the crowd after Schmitt put his attempt home. No matter how it ended, the Black Knights deserved to celebrate. Reaching the Class 4A title game is no easy feat.

Schmitt admitted he’d be hurting if that call went against his team.

“It’s a tough way to go out,” he said. “It really is.”

That’s another part of the ending that wasn’t up for debate.