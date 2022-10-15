The player Cocalico pushed to the front of the line, the one chosen as the game’s MVP, wasn’t even guaranteed to be the starter a month ago.

Aaron Wilczek had to earn it. The sophomore entered the season fighting for the job and spent four games sharing it with Nic Guthridge.

That made this performance even sweeter. The Eagles needed their keeper to be their savior and Wilczek came through.

Cocalico held off Elizabethtown 2-1 in the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer quarterfinals at E-town on Saturday. The Section Three runner-up advanced to face Manheim Township on Tuesday.

Wilczek made six saves. That doesn’t come close to telling the story. It was the type of saves he made. The dangerous sequences he denied.

“I put in so much work in the offseason,” Wilczek said. “I was constantly coming to the soccer field.”

Hoping for this moment. This chance.

E-town spent the final 60 minutes scrambling to overcome a two-goal deficit. The Bears looked like they were going to break through late in the first half.

Three shots went on frame in a dizzying 30 seconds. Wilczek stopped the first two comfortably before delivering the save of his season on the third.

The 6-foot-1 keeper reached, put his hand on the ball and relied on the right post, his new best friend, to keep it out of the cage. Cocalico held its 2-0 lead into halftime.

“Getting to halftime keeping a clean sheet was really important to us,” Cocalico coach Derek Sipe said. “We were able to regroup, talk about a few things and get organized. If it’s 2-1, it’s a little bit different narrative in the second half.”

Following Cocalico’s 4-0 loss to Donegal on Sept. 8, the keeper job was up for grabs. Wilczek played one half and Guthridge played the other.

Sipe used the following four games as a proving ground. Someone had to take over.

“We decided on Aaron,” Sipe said. “Ever since then he’s been playing at a super high level. Today was just another example of the great moments he’s had throughout the year.”

Guthridge and Wilczek also split time in net with the JV last season. Competition can be helpful even when it’s between players wearing the same uniform.

“It made me so much better,” Wilczek said. “It was a fun environment. We’re always battling. We’re always trying to see who can make the most saves in a drill.”

Cocalico (15-3) struck for two beautiful goals in the span of seven minutes. One from Sham Dominique on a cross by Zach Bollinger. One from Matt Laudenslager on a header off a perfect corner by Talon Popolis.

From there it was in the hands of the keeper and the defense, led by Cole Roos and Trent Dickson in the center and Micah Allen and Weston Martin on the outside.

Juan Lopez injected some life into E-town when he scored in the 61st minute. It was the first goal of the season for the right back.

Dax Kelly had a great look at the equalizer two minutes later only to be denied by Wilczek. It was his final great save of the day.

“It’s nerve-wracking knowing you got beat,” Dickson said. “Then you see your keeper do that. It’s a great feeling knowing he’s back there protecting the team.”

E-town (13-3-1), the Section Two champion, had a 12-game winning streak snapped. Still, the Bears are the top-ranked team in the District Three Class 3A power ratings.

Cocalico has only lost once since the Donegal game that briefly put the keeper job in flux. The Eagles have seven shutouts since.

“It has been fun to see how far the team has gone and how much we’re growing,” Wilczek said. “Now we’re competing with the top teams in the district.”

Cocalico recently started having the game’s best performer lead the trot across the field to salute the fans. It’s an informal MVP vote.

Wilczek received the honor Saturday.

“He deserved it with everything he did today,” Dickson said. “He keeps us in the game all the time. He makes great saves. He deserves to be in the front.”

Leading that trot was like landing the starting job. Wilczek had to earn it.