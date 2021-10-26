HUMMELSTOWN — The Cocalico Eagles gave it all they had on Tuesday afternoon.

But ultimately, they were knocked out of PIAA District Three Class 3A boys soccer playoffs by the host Lower Dauphin Falcons in a match that was decided by penalty kicks.

“I think all of our seniors stepped up today,” Cocalico coach Derek Sipe said. “You’ll remember for sure how they performed this season.”

After playing to a 2-2 deadlock through regulation and a pair of overtimes, the sixth-seeded Falcons took the penalty shootout by a score of 4-2, and the No. 12 Eagles saw their season come to an end.

It was a wild match that had just about everything — even a Monday start. But after play was disrupted by storms in the 24th minute Monday night, action had to resume Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to the postponement, Cocalico had one golden opportunity in the 21st minute, as Weston Martin found Ethan Popolis, who had his shot saved nicely by Lower Dauphin goalkeeper William Foley.

When the match resumed Tuesday, it was Cocalico that notched the opening goal in the 32nd minute off the foot of Matthew Laudenslager.

The ball took a deflection in front of Foley and squeaked into the path of Laudenslager, who calmly fired and hit the back of the net.

The weather continued to play a big role in the match, though.

Falcons defender Shaam Grewal hit a booming ball from his own third of the field that, with the heavy gusts of wind, carried over the Eagles’ defense, touch down on the turf and bounce over Cocalico goalkeeper Austin Youndt.

It tied the match at a goal apiece in the 57th minute.

The Eagles, while slightly unlucky on the goal, refused to hang their heads. They came back right away — less than a minute later — and snagged the lead again via a beautiful header from Caleb Sturtevant.

But Grewal, who was one of the best players on the pitch for the Falcons, came back to find the back of the net once again. Working off a Lower Dauphin corner, Grewal used his height to rise above the Cocalico defense and flick a header past Youndt in the 69th minute.

The match would have ended in overtime if not for Youndt, who came up with game-savers in each of the two overtime periods. The first came with 1:30 left in the first overtime period, as he calmly pushed a Falcons shot over the crossbar.

The second attempt looked to be a clear scoring opportunity for Lower Dauphin’s David Risser, but Youndt was up to the task and denied the Falcons forward.