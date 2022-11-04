MECHANICSBURG — It doesn’t matter how long the scoreboard has told the painful truth. It still stings when the clock reaches zero.

Sometimes it’s impossible to hold in the emotions. Sometimes there’s no choice but to cry.

“It’s the final,” senior Edison Vue said. “It’s gonna hurt. We’ve never felt this way before. We never got to the district final. It’s going to hurt for all of us.”

Fifth-seeded Cocalico’s magical run ended at the hands of the defending champion. No. 2 Hershey captured a 4-0 win and the District 3 Class 3A boys soccer title at Cumberland Valley on Thursday night.

As Cocalico’s players stood in the handshake line, center back Trent Dickson struggled to hold in those tears. Matt Laudenslager tried to console his teammate.

The captain told Dickson how great he has played this season. How he shouldn’t be upset. How the PIAA Tournament was still ahead.

“There’s got to be a loser,” Laudenslager said. “It sucks that it’s us. It’s not what we desired. Our goal was to make it here and to put in a valiant effort. To have some chances.”

Hershey (18-3) kept applying pressure and periodically broke through with some dynamite strikes.

Jake Moyer opened the scoring on a rebound in the 14th minute and Niklas Budde added to the lead in the 28th. Cocalico was chasing from that point forward and that’s a daunting situation to face.

“We definitely could have done some things a little better to make it more difficult for them,” Cocalico coach Derek Sipe said. “But they’re relentless. It’s tough to deal with it for 80 minutes. We tried to frustrate them. We weren’t able to do that as much as we hoped.”

The crushing sequence came right before the first half closed. Stefan Verbeek ripped a shot from about 25 yards that bounced inside the far post two seconds before intermission.

The situation grew a little more grim. Coming back was close to impossible now.

Cocalico had some moments. Laudenslager booted a shot from roughly the same place as his golden goal against Lower Dauphin in the semifinals. This time it floated high.

Sham Dominique put some of his dribbling wizardry on display, somehow maneuvering through endless traffic before pushing a shot to the right. Dickson had a great look off a corner and sent a rocket narrowly over the crossbar. The Eagles needed to convert those to have hope.

“I wouldn’t say we were completely out of this game,” Laudenslager said. “There were times when we were at a dominant point of attack, getting forward and doing our thing. Unfortunately, our chances didn’t fall today and theirs did. That’s kind of how it goes.”

Cocalico (17-4) will eventually move past this result and remember the big picture. The Eagles had heart-stopping wins in each of the first three rounds. All of those games were decided by a late or OT goal.

That’s how they became the first Cocalico team to play for district gold. This group set the standard for those that will follow.

“There are a lot of things that are big-time positives,” Sipe said. “When you make it to a moment like this and have an opportunity like this, you just want it. When it’s so close and it’s so real, that’s when it hits home.”

After the medals were awarded and the trophy was handed out, Laudenslager and Dominique stood next to each other and watched Hershey celebrate. Their eyes never moved.

It was the second trophy presentation the Eagles saw Thursday night. The other involved Lower Dauphin’s girls after their Class 3A championship.

When Laudenslager saw the Falcons savoring their success during his warmup, he allowed his mind to wander. He hoped to soon have the same feeling.

“Before the game you get a thought of, ‘Hey, that could be us,’” Laudenslager said. “Let’s take our chance. Let’s finish the opportunities we get. Let’s lift that trophy at the end. It just doesn’t happen that way all the time.”

A summer filled with workouts and a fall filled with memories left Cocalico painfully close. The Eagles needed one more win.

That was the hardest part of all.