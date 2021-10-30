CARLISLE — There’s an existential truth that, regardless the sport, only one team wins its last game of the season.

For Penn Manor, that last game came way before the end of the season, but was the end nonetheless as the L-L League-champ Comets fell to host Carlisle 2-0 Saturday night in a District Three Class 4A quarterfinal match in Ken Millen Stadium.

Sejla Podzic scored the first goal for the Thundering Herd in the 13th minute, and Maia Iannuzzi scored three minutes later. The two-goal advantage was a challenge of Himalayan proportions for the Comets, who had difficulty getting untracked.

“We didn’t match their energy coming out,” said Penn Manor coach Keith Renner, “and that hurt us in the beginning.”

It also hurt that the Comets (17-4) were unable to string together any possessions, playing skittish on Millen’s grass surface, soaked by an earlier shower.

“The field conditions definitely were not suited to us,” Renner said, “but both teams played on it.”

The Herd, who finished the game with 20 shots, 11 on goal, created pressure from the opening tap. Possessing the ball deep in the offensive third, Podzic dribbled up the end line from the right corner, taking a step to her left to create a window and fired the ball into the far side of the goal for the icebreaker.

In the 16th minute, from the top of the box, Iannuzzi found the back of the net and the outcome was all but academic.

“We definitely had trouble with them in the beginning,” Renner said. “Twenty-five minutes we started to settle in a little bit. We hadn’t been shutout all year, so I thought we’d be able to come back a little bit.”

Lily Sugra sparked what offense there was in the first half with a pair of shots on goal, saved by Herd keeper Madalyn Brymesser.

The Comets did have their chances as the second half unspooled, and finished with 11 shots, four on goal. Izzy Kligge had a pair of free kicks in the first four minutes, Sugra’s header cleared by the defense and Addy Eby’s attempt at the near post went just wide right.

Perhaps the Comets’ best look of the game came in the 52nd minute, when Carolyn Hinkle had an open look from just outside the 12, but pushed her shot wide. Brymesser gathered in Kligge’s 40-yardr free kick with 20:13 to play, and Kligge and Eby hit the football crossbar with 7:35 and 6:31 to play, respectively.

The Herd (16-3) moves on to Tuesday’s semifinals, facing Wilson, a 2-0 winner over Lower Dauphin, in West Lawn.