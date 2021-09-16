It’s no secret there is no love lost when Manheim Township and Hempfield clash on the playing field.

Thursday night’s girls soccer showdown, a 1-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One overtime win for the Blue Streaks at Ed Journey Field, was no different.

It was everything and more that you could ask of a rivalry game. Afterward, the exhaustion by both squads was evident during handshakes, because in this one, an old adage came to play — defense wins games.

“When it's Hempfield and Township, roll the ball out, and they are going to go at it,” Blue Streaks coach Terry Law said. “They are a well-coached team, were very well disciplined today, and played differently today in the way they defended. We were just fortunate to get on the winning end of one.”

Ava Byrne, who had three shots on goal for the Blue Streaks (4-0 L-L, 5-0 overall), was the reason for that. The midfielder got a shot past Hempfield’s Emileigh Antesberger with 8:19 left in overtime for the victory.

On a perfectly timed play off a corner, Missy Welch knocked down the ball with her face, and Byrne put it between the posts. Up to that point, Antesberger (four saves) had been perfect in goal for the Black Knights, and admittedly gave the Streaks, especially Byrne, fits with the way she attacked incoming balls.

“I’m a big player on running onto the ball, and she took away my momentum coming out like that sometimes,” Byrne said. “When I scored, it was sitting on the goal line for me, and I just said to myself, “Don’t miss.’ But this is Missy’s goal too. I’m so proud of us. We beat Hempfield!”

Byrne also had a header with just over 23 minutes left in regulation that went just wide of goal. But her defenders were a big reason she had the chance to score, as they kept Hempfield on the other side of the field most of the second half.

That’s not saying Hempfield’s defenders didn’t play well, either.

A prime example of that came with 15:28 remaining in regulation, when Antesberger aggressively slid for a ball out of the posts, saving a goal while defenders like Blythe Jacobs cleared the ball.

“We’ve been working hard to play more as a team,” Jacobs said. “And I think we did everything we were practicing today. The energy coming in was we want to win, it was good the whole game, it's just unfortunate.”

Hempfield coach Jason Mackey also felt his team played well enough to win.

“It’s about defending as a team and competing, and I am so proud of these girls,” Mackey said. “Day in and out, they compete. It’s not the results we are used to, but they do not quit, and that is all I ask of them, and that says a lot about their character. We played well today, and it came down to set pieces. We had two great chances, off corners that were on the doorstep, and we couldn’t knock them in, and that is the difference in a game like this.”

The Blue Streaks have another big game as they travel to Lampeter-Strasburg on Saturday. Hempfield (1-2-1, 1-3-2) also has a tough test on Saturday as it takes on Central Dauphin, perhaps one of the top teams in District Three.