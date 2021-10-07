MYERSTOWN — As spur-of-the-moment, adrenaline-fueled decisions go, Julia Bidelspach’s was a winner.

A game-winner.

The junior forward scored the lone goal of the game, from long distance, and Elco turned back Solanco 1-0 on Wedneday evening in a key Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three match. The victory nailed down the section title for Elco, the Raiders’ seventh in a row.

In a hard-fought, physical contest, the Raiders (9-1 league, 12-1 overall) avenged an earlier 1-0 loss to the Golden Mules and ended the L-L playoff hopes of the Mules (7-3, 13-4), coming off a hard 1-0 loss to Cocalico.

“Two back-to-back heartbreakers this past week,” coach Ken Yoder said. “It’s a tough pill to swallow for sure.”

While having the better of play for most of the contest, the Raiders couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net for the first 58 minutes.

Not for lack of opportunities. In the 32nd minute, Kailey Eckhart’s goal was waved off on what was determined to be a handball.

“The way she hit it, they say she ‘chicken-winged’ it,” Raiders coach Derek Fulk said.

Three minutes later Eckhart knocked on the door once more with a head ball that skimmed just over the crossbar.

As the clock ticked down to 20 minutes remaining, Melissa Axarlis played a ball up and over the midfield, from her side of the 60. It came to Bidelspach, 40 yards away on the right side of the pitch.

“She played it to me and I trapped it,” Bidelspach said. “I got the ball and all that was in my head was, ‘Turn. Shoot.’ It was a really big rush.”

“We kind of saw it developing,” Fulk said. “As soon as it left her foot I said, ‘That’s a pretty good shot.’ She couldn’t hit it much better.”

In the final 10 minutes the Mules made a concerted push to get the equalizer with eight opportunities and three corners. On the third, Rilyn Saner’s service came to Kendal Janssen, who stepped to it, only to miss it. A minute later Raiders keeper Samantha Nelson covered Emma Housekeeper’s shot and the Raiders brought it home.

Out of leagues, Solanco will turn its sights to the District Three 3A tournament, where it is currently sitting seventh in a 16-team field.

“We’re ready for another district run,” Yoder said. “We had ambitions of being in the L-L League playoffs for the first time, but we fell short. Now a new season begins.”

With the result, the section championships have been decided in three of the four sections: Ephrata (9-0, 12-2) wrapped up the Section Two title Wednesday night with a 3-0 victory over Garden Spot while Elizabethtown (4-4, 4-10) was knocking off Manheim Central (5-3, 7-5), 3-2 in overtime, in the first of their back-to-back meetings.

It appears Section One will finish with co-champions, as Manheim Township and Penn Manor finishing tied, each at 9-1 in the league, each defeating the other on the other’s home pitch.