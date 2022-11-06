MECHANICSBURG — As Jordan Nguyen lined up Manheim Township’s 11th corner kick of the contest, with penalty kicks looming just 80 seconds away, one had to think the Blue Streaks were going to, eventually, score on one of them.

Right?

“I saw Jordan running out for the corner,” said Ava Byrne, “and I was like, ‘All right. We’re ending this right now. This is our game.’ ”

Then Byrne backed her self-statement, right-footing in the rebound of Liza Suydam’s header to deliver a 1-0 victory to her teammates in the District Three Class 4A girls soccer championship game against Central Dauphin on Saturday at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle View Middle School.

“That’s what I was thinking,” Byrne said. “This has got to be the one.”

It’s Township’s second district title overall — the first coming in 2009 — and third title appearance.

“Such an intense match,” said coach Terry Law, whose Streaks extended their streak to 23 straight victories without a loss, best in program history.

“We just grinded them,” said Byrne, picking up her 11th goal and 38th point of the season. “That’s our motto, just keep grinding. All the time.”

“It was everything that we thought it was going to be. We played (Central Dauphin) on Sept. 10, and the first thing we said to each other (after the game) — ‘We’ll see you at the end of the season.’ ”

After that game, also a 1-0 victory for the Blue Streaks, and then a scoreless tie with Cumberland Valley, the defending 4A champion Rams (18-2-1) ran off 15 straight wins.

They also carried a seven-match win streak in district play, dating back to the 2020 tournament. And, oh yeah, they were 4-2 lifetime against the Streaks in district play.

Throw all of that out Saturday as both teams played with respect for the other’s skill set. There were no shots on goal in the first half — with offensive opportunities tilted slightly to Township, 13-11 — and the only thing wide open being corner kicks, 5-2 Township.

As the second half unfolded the Rams dangerous pairing of Kayden Williams (22 goals, 7 assists) and Nia Chinapoo (19-15) began to assert themselves in the offensive third, creating dangerous chances. In the 54th minute Williams was extremely dangerous off the left wing, sending a shot at the near post from less than ten yards away.

“I play club with her,” Streaks keeper Elizabeth O’Gorman said. “I knew a shot was coming. I had to slide out and be ready, be on my toes.”

Williams sent the ball just wide left of the post, and into the sidenet, relieving the tension of the moment.

There were no shots on goal until 9:24 left in regulation when Rams keeper Sam Widnick (7 goals allowed in 20 games coming in) stopped Suydam from about 25 yards out.

“Both teams played like their lives depended on it,” Law said.

Widnick stopped Suydam again with 2:18 left and it was on to overtime.

With 23:02 to play in the second half Township center back Sophia Russinko got hit in the face with a pass by Williams and left the game, replaced by Cina Teklai.

This became important in the first overtime, when Chinapoo got free in the box and was about to challenge O’Gorman. Teklai calmly stripped the ball off Chinapoo’s foot, clearing it out to midfield.

In the second OT the Rams developed three good opportunities in the first three minutes, all turned away by the Streaks. CD got its first — and only — shot on goal of the game with 10:38 left in the second OT, saved by O’Gorman and Township ratcheted up the pressure.

Eloise Warfel’s cross deflected off a defender for a corner, which was cleared by the defense. Off a free kick Jada Turner sent a ball just over the frame. Then as time ticked down, a CD defender deflected yet another ball over the end line.

Serving into a fairly stiff wind, Nguyen stepped to the ball. “I didn’t want to hit it too far,” she said, “so I just curved it in.”

The service came to Suydam, who tried to head it over Widnick. Widnick slapped it down, but couldn’t control the rebound.

Byrne did.

“It kind of came right to me,” Byrne said. “Everyone was scrambling, so I just kicked it in.”

“This is what you work so hard for,” Law said, “to get into meaningful games like this, against really good competition. It’s either going to pull the best out of you, or it’s going to kill you. There’s no in-between.

“We’ve waited 13 years for this,” he said. “This is a credit to these kids.”