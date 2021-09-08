When prognosticating a team’s fortunes, consideration is given to numbers and tradition. Having one or the other helps. Having both is gold.

That said, there’s a golden hue to Manheim Central’s girls soccer fortunes as the Barons return nine starters and the tradition of winning two of the last three Section Two titles. They will not go unchallenged, sharing a section with Elizabethtown, champing at the bit after being denied a spot in the league playoffs – COVID-19 precautions cut the playoff field to section champions only in 2020 – Lampeter-Strasburg, coming off a runner-up finish in the District Three 3A championships and an Ephrata side two seasons removed from winning the league title.

If Section Two promises to be competitive to the extreme, Sections One and Four aren’t far behind, although for a vastly different reason.

Graduations and injuries have brought defending Section One champion – and league champion – Manheim Township and Section Four champ Northern Lebanon back to their respective packs. Packs that are sorting themselves out as well.

The only death-and-taxes given is six-time defending Section Three champion, and league runner-up, Elco. Tradition oozes from Myerstown and numbers are there, as always.

Section One

If looking for a favorite, why not Warwick? The Warriors return Aubrey Williamson (4 goals, 2 assists in league play) and the, perhaps, best keeper in the section in Kendal Morgan (1.5 goals-against average).

Graduation losses were going to make it difficult for Manheim Township to defend its seventh overall league, and 10th overall section, title. Then injuries piled up. The Streaks return back Mary Weiss and middie Liza Suydam, who scored one goal in league matches, but seven overall.

Georgia Kielmeyer (4 goals) and Emileigh Antesberger (1.7 goals against) return for Hempfield.

Equally splitting time with since-graduated Ally Riggle, keeper Riley Houck finished with an 0.6 goals against average for Conestoga Valley, which welcomes new head coach Stephen Baumann. The Bucks also return backs Morgan Spencer and Leah Buch and middies Halie Rich and Delainey Varela Keen.

With Carolyn Hinkle (5 goals, 2 assists) and Lily Sugra (2, 4) in the fold, Penn Manor could break through and challenge for a playoff spot.

Section Two

Summer Bates (6 goals, 1 assist), Abbie Reed (3,5) and Hannah Adair, who scored four goals and two assists in Manheim’s first four games before going down with a season-ending injury, lead a Baron squad that returns nine starters. With one varsity cap to her credit, Lillie Horst gets her shot at keeper.

E-town had five of the top six scorers in the section last season and returns two, Jena Witters (8 goals, 2 assists) and Lily Heistand (5,4 league, 7,6 overall).

A late-season rally carried L-S to the district championship game, and the Pioneers return Molly Bucher (5 goals, 3 assists) and keeper Maggie Johnson, who had a section-best 0.4 goals against average.

Emily Weidner (5 goals, 7 assists), Jorja Welsh (5,0) and Iyana Nissley (5,0) return scoring punch for Ephrata.

Section Three

The Raiders return Carsyn Boyer, who scored five goals and had four assists (9 and 7 overall) in her freshman campaign, as well as the entire defensive backfield of Melissa Axarlis, Paige Thomas, Campbelle Boltz and Emily K. Miller.

Cocalico bade farewell to 13 seniors – eight of them starters – but does bring back Rachel Eberly’s 12 goals and four assists.

Two seasons removed from its first-ever district tournament appearance, Solanco has aspirations for a return, returning nine starters including keeper Caroline Drumm and backs Rilyn Saner, Hannah Wood, Maya Dolan and Kendal Janssen.

Section Four

With its first section title and first district championship game appearance – an overtime loss to Wyomissing – a pleasant, if fading, memory, Northern Lebanon resets with eight seasoned veterans, including keeper Ashlyn Messinger, who had a microscopic 0.125 goals against average.

With returning keeper Maddy Weaver (1.875 gaa), Elena Esh (6 goals, 1 assist) and Caroline Fisher (4, 2) and eight seniors overall, Pequea Valley will challenge for the section.

As will Annville-Cleona with Gabriella Blouch (2, 7) and Jocelyn Myers (4, 1).

Keepers Ginny Yost (0.83 gaa) and Sophia Williams (1.00 gaa) return for a rebuilding Lancaster Catholic.

Having taken a COVID-driven sabbatical in 2020, Lancaster Country Day returns to the pitch as an unknown, to the league and themselves.

Lebanon features midfielder Ashly Jocham, who played on Penn FC’s USYS National Champions this summer.