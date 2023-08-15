After the silver medals were awarded, the photos were taken and congratulations were offered, there was the long bus ride home.

Lancaster Catholic’s boys soccer players couldn’t be too disappointed. They came so far. They came closer than they ever imagined.

“We put up a fight,” midfielder Leo Lambert said. “The season was over. But the season was over because we made it to the final stage.”

Catholic lost to Northwestern Lehigh 2-1 in the PIAA Class 2A championship game in November. The score was tied in the 65th minute. One bounce, one break and the Crusaders could have captured the school’s first state soccer title.

The underclassmen knew something in the back of their minds. They were going to have another chance. It was a young team. The best days could still be ahead.

“It was such a special season,” coach Bryan Fossi said. “At the same time, we can have another great season. We have a team that we can arguably say might be better than last year.”

The road back to the PIAA final began with the first official day of fall sports practice Monday.

Catholic’s players gathered at Maley Field with most of their starting lineup still in place. That’s unusual for a team that went deep into the playoffs. The Crusaders don’t have to rebuild. They just have to make some adjustments.

The outlook is different this August. They’ve stopped being underdogs. They expect success.

“You know you can get there, so you give it everything you have right now,” midfielder Dawson Schreck said. “We know what it takes. We know what we’re capable of. We have to put in the work and accomplish it.”

Catholic lost four important seniors. One of them, captain and center back Will Scott, made a surprise appearance at practice Monday and stretched alongside his former teammates.

The Crusaders will miss Scott, along with Nate Hummer, Jansen Hoffard and Diego Garcia.

So much talent remains and those players are in the early stages of their high school careers. Catholic started three freshmen last fall. They’ll start five or six sophomores in Game 1.

Will O’Malley and Carson Spangler were vital contributors as freshmen. Classmate Stephen Scott scored the team’s goal in the state final. The young guns are going to keep improving.

Catholic will try to fend off Lancaster Mennonite in Section Four and tussle with the big boys in the Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament. Opponents will be motivated to face the Crusaders.

“We’re definitely one to beat this year,” Lambert said. “People are trying to come after us. I’m ready. I think the team is ready. Everyone knows we’re going to be really, really good.”

Last season was a dream for Catholic. The Crusaders reached the district final as the No. 6 seed and tore through the western part of the state to reach the PIAA title game. They put a scare into Northwestern Lehigh before running out of time.

Schreck said he’d never been on a bus trip home after a championship game loss. Part of him wondered what it might feel like to be on that bus with a gold medal around his neck.

“It was such a ride,” Schreck said. “It was such a good group of guys. It’s a very good memory to look back on. I hope we can replicate it and come out with a better result.”

As the next ride awaits the Crusaders, their dream isn’t so far-fetched any more. They’re looking for one more win.