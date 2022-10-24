Addisyn Martin made time stand still.

With seven seconds showing on the clock at Talon Field, in a 1-1 tie surely headed for overtime, Cocalico’s junior midfielder tucked a shot high and inside the right corner of the net.

The goal, her 18th of the season and, by coach Dan Hogan’s estimation, eighth or ninth game-winner, delivered a 2-1 victory for the sixth-seeded Eagles (13-4-1) over No. 11 seed Solanco in the first round of the District Three Class 3A girls soccer championships.

Cocalico will face third-seeded Northern York (17-1-1), who won 6-1 over No. 14 Daniel Boone (6-10), on Thursday at a site and time TBA.

Eagles keeper Madison Rogers had just saved Josie Janssen’s shot as the clock ticked under a minute to play. Taking Rogers’ punt on the Cocalico side of the 60, Martin carried down the left side and into the attacking third, a seemingly innocent enough adventure. There was no way she could get a shot off in time.

“I’m thinking, I’m glad it’s on Martin’s foot,” Hogan said. “She does special things.”

“As she was carrying up the field, I knew she was going to give her team one last chance in regulation,” Golden Mules coach Matt Janssen said.

“It just opened up in the middle,” Martin said. “I was looking to pass, but there wasn’t enough time to get it off my foot. I was too far out.”

Carrying to the top of the box, with a defender just off to her right and one nearby in support, Martin slowed, took a touch left, then a touch right and again to the left. With an open look, she lifted the ball toward the far post, and there it was.

Joy for the Eagles.

Heartbreak for the Golden Mules.

“Definitely, heartbreaking is the word for it,” Janssen said. “She’s a good player and that’s what good players do. They step up in big moments.”

On an afternoon rawer than Steak Tartare, in a steady mist calling back to Brontë’s moors, the Mules (11-8), set about to reverse a loss to the Eagles from five weeks earlier — ironically also on a Martin game-winner and, also, by a 2-1 score.

Josie Janssen took her first of four shots-on-goal for the game just three minutes in and the Mules carried the game to the Eagles with ten first-half chances. The Eagles didn’t get their first shot on goal until 4:13 left in a first half that finished scoreless.

“We didn’t quite get the breaks we needed,” said Matt Janssen, and that carried over into the second half when Kara Peace was tackled by Allison Breneman at the near post, with only a corner kick being assessed.

With 26 minutes to play, Rogers wiped out Josie Janssen just as Emma Housekeeper’s cross arrived. Two minutes later, however, the Mules got the break they needed.

Carrying up the middle Meg Bailey volleyed ahead to Housekeeper as Rogers came off her line to challenge. Housekeeper headed Bailey’s sixth assist of the year, and fortieth point, over Rogers and led the celebration as her third goal of the year crossed over the line.

Josie Janssen unleashed a shot on goal in the 58th minute, saved by Rogers for a Solanco corner, and Rogers saved Janssen’s shot off Sarah Landis’ ensuing corner kick.

From there, the momentum inexorably gravitated towards the Eagles.

The Mules successfully cleared Alyson Kaley’s corner kick in the 69th minute. A minute later, off a call that maybe, coulda, shoulda been a goal kick, Kaley stepped to another corner from the right flag.

The service dropped into the box, with the Mules’ clearing attempt coming to Chloe Martin — Addisyn’s sister — in the right slot. Her shot rose over keeper Kyleigh Murphy and into the back of the net for her fifth goal of the year, tying the match with just over 10 minutes to play.

Ten minutes later it was tied no more.

“I was really happy with the way we played,” said Matt Janssen, closing out his rookie season as head coach. “We created some good chances, but didn’t get the ones in the back of the net.”