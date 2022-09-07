McCaskey vs Manheim Central-LL Boys Soccer
McCaskey's Nay Say Lwae (4) kicks the ball away from Manheim Central's Gabe Redcay (26) during second half action of an LL section 1-2 cross over boys soccer game at Doe Run Elementary School in Manheim Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Ephrata, Garden Spot and Manheim Central are coming off winning seasons. Lampeter-Strasburg and Elizabethtown are hoping to take a step forward. It should be an interesting race.

Cedar Crest

Head coach: Todd Gingrich

2021 record: 0-17-1

Returning players: Nick Bensing, Nick Garman, Tye Hains, Rocco Shkreli

Outlook: After struggling the past two seasons, the Falcons have more talent and a strong senior class. They have the potential for improvement.

Elizabethtown

Head coach: James Sostack

Last year’s record: 6-7-3

Returning players: Dax Kelly, Hayden Flory, Jason Stark, Aidan Bradley, Zach Verghese, Tavan Schoenberger, Juan Lopez, Xavier Giron, Caleb Garcia

Outlook: After a youthful team qualified for the district playoffs, the Bears are hungry for more. A strong defense and more aggressive offense could put them in the section title race.

Ephrata

Head coach: Rob Deininger

2021 record: 13-3-4

Returning players: Luke Wingenroth, Noah Wingenroth, Tyler Fegley, Tyler Truex, Chase Willwerth, Simon Yoder, Jaeden Akinin

Outlook: A talented group with a great work ethic returns. Mounts were an overtime loss away from reaching the league final. They want to take those extra steps.

Garden Spot

Head coach: Ken Herr

2021 record: 10-6

Top returning players: Justin Mininger, Kyle Humphreys, Jace Weaver, Rowan Sensenig, Keegan Redcay, Josh Martin

Outlook: Even with four section all-stars lost, the Spartans are optimistic. They have a talented top 14 and are looking to build off last season's success in pursuit of a section title.

Lampeter-Strasburg

Head coach: Chris Garraffa

2021 record: 2-11-4

Returning players: Dan Marcroft, Landon Rice, Alex An 

Outlook: Pioneers are excited for a possible turnaround after losing just three starters from last season. They have a large group of underclassmen with varsity experience and hope to compete in the section and reach the district playoffs.

Manheim Central

Head coach: Rod Brenize

2021 season: 11-9

Returning players: Dylan Smith, Gabe Redcay, Aiden Beck, Peter Burkhart, Aaron Cassel, Max Hudson, Colin Rohrer, Max Hudson

Outlook: Coming off a winning season, the Barons have a lot of returning talent. They hope to contend in a section that appears to be up for grabs.

