Donegal looks to compete for a section championship following last season's success. Can Cocalico become a contender?
Cocalico
Head coach: Derek Sipe
2021 record: 7-7-2
Returning players: Matt Laudenslager, Luke Main, Weston Martin
Outlook: Following a .500 season, the Eagles have a lot of experience and are excited to see where it will take them.
Donegal
2021 record: 14-7-1
Returning Players: Caden Mullen, Andrew Myers, Brody Bonham, Josh Leidich, Travis Zimmerman, Aidan Weber, LD Hanes, Tye White.
Outlook: Ready to contend for a section championship coming off a successful season. A hungry, experienced group leads the Indians.
Elco
No information provided.
Lebanon
Head coach: Doug Hunter
2021 record: 8-9-1
Returing players: Luis Barrios, Jorge Sandoval, Antonio Scaramuzzino, Sam Martinez, Braulio Reyes
Outlook: Lebanon moves up to Section Three and looks to improve after an injury-riddled season. Cedars are ready to see where they fit in with their new rivals.
Octorara
Head coach: Trent Zook
2021 record: 6-10-1
Returning players: Eddie Zavala-Lopez, Alex Thompson, Jesus Juarez, Matthew Sellers
Outlook: A solid core of returning talent hopes to land the Braves in the district playoffs.
Solanco
Head coach: Remington Wright
2021 record: 1-17-0
Returning players: Brady Janssen, Aidan Todd, Graydon Schlagnhaufer
Outlook: A new coach tries to lead the Golden Mules to an improvement over last season and build toward the future.