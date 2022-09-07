Defending champion Pequea Valley, perennial powerhouse Lancaster Mennonite and Lancaster Catholic battle it out in a loaded section.
Annville-Cleona
Head coach: Ray Kreiser
2021 record: 4-12-1
Key players: Anthony Lucera, Jakob Wright, Samuel Domencic, Landon Hostetter
Outlook: Little Dutchmen will look to improve as the season progresses while trying to compete in a tough division.
Lancaster Catholic
Head coach: Bryan Fossi
2021 record: 12-6
Returning players: Will Scott, Diego Gomez, Jansen Hoffard, Nate Hummer, Leo Lambert, Dawson Schreck, Joe Carosella, Connor Box
Outlook: Crusaders are experienced with three forwards in their third season together and a back like with a combined eight seasons of varsity play. A rugged schedule should have them playoff ready.
Lancaster Country Day
Head coach: Chris Wilson
2021 record: 8-9-1
Returning players: Seniors Brayden Fantazzi, Nathan Ngau, Chandler King, Christian Hoin
Outlook: Only four starters return from a team that reached the second round of districts. The Cougars will have to gain experience quickly to compete.
Lancaster Mennonite
Head coach: Fred Winey
2021 record: 17-3-1
Returning players: Cade Stoltzfus, Adam Sweigart, Matt Friesen, Jesse Longenecker, David Lapp, David Shell, Sam Bell, Luke Kauffman, Thomas Rouse
Outlook: The Blazers must overcome the loss of a strong senior class to match last season's district championship run. A key will be how quickly the defense comes together.
Northern Lebanon
Head coach: Brooks Tomazin
2021 record: 5-11-1
Top returning players: Trevor Peirce, Will Hillegas, Lucas Novack, Nathan Klingler
Outlook: A youthful group has already earned a lot of varsity playing time. They'll try to help the Vikings qualify for districts and challenge the section heavyweights.
Pequea Valley
Head coach: Peter Bennett
2021 record: 13-6-1
Returning players: Peyton Leitch, Wade Stoltzfus, Greg Wilkinson, Donovan Tran, Ethan Gerber
Outlook: Eleven seniors are gone from the section championship team. The young replacements will tackle a challenging schedule and try to keep the Braves in contention.