Annville-Cleona

Head coach: Jim Blouch (4th year)

2021 record: 8-2; 10-3-1

Key players lost: none listed

Key players returning: Sr. F Sage Sherk (8, 4), Sr. D Sarah Speraw, Sr. D Rebekah Sperlich

Outlook: A-C is optimistic for its title chances, assuming everyone remains healthy.

Lancaster Catholic

Head coach: John Jones (6th year)

2021 record: 4-6, 4-12-1

Key players lost: F Alyssa Korenkiewicz, M Mary McAleer, M Caroline Cloonan, M Elizabeth Cloonan

Key players returning: Sr. K Ginny Yost (1.00 GA), So. M Addie Allen

Outlook: Jones has one word for the Crusaders: “Compete! Compete! Compete!”

Lancaster Mennonite

Head coach: Sean Boer (4th year)

2021 record: 1-9 Section Three; 2-11

Key players lost: n/a

Key players returning: Sr. M Maggie Will, Sr. M Ava Brubaker, Sr. M Ava Buckwalter, Sr. K Ramia Santos, So. F Charlotte Buckwalter, So. M Leah Freisen, So. D Adelyn King

Outlook: The Blazers are back in a situation where they can compete. Whether they do is why teams take the pitch.

Northern Lebanon

Head coach: Jeff Snyder (5th year)

2021 record: 7-3, 11-7

Key players lost: D Anna Klinger, D Delaney Dyer, K Ashlyn Messinger,

Key players returning: Sr. D Taylor Bartell, Sr. M Erin Shuey, Sr. M Hanna Wanyo, Sr. F Hannah Tinder (7, 0), Sr. D Jaelyn Bradley, Sr. F Madison Bomberger, Jr. F Brooke Beamesderfer, So. M Olivia Shutter

Outlook: The Vikings pushed Annville and Pequea to the section finish line in ’21 and are well-equipped to challenge anew. Bringing home their second section crown in three years is a distinct possibility.

Pequea Valley

Head coach: Steve Morris (4th year)

2021 record: 9-1 Section Four champion; 12-5-1

Key players lost: K Maddie Weaver, M Emily Diller, F Caroline Fisher, D Deena Stoltzfus

Key players returning: Sr. M Elena Esh (10, 2), So. F Morgan Graham (8, 2)

Outlook: A little on the young side, the Braves underclassmen provide a level of experience that will keep help their title defense.

NOTE: Due to low numbers, Lancaster Country Day (2-8, 6-9-1) has opted to play an intramural schedule this season and will not compete in the L-L this season.