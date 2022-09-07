Defending champion Pequea Valley, perennial powerhouse Lancaster Mennonite and Lancaster Catholic battle it out in a loaded section.

Annville-Cleona

Head coach: Ray Kreiser

2021 record: 4-12-1

Key players: Anthony Lucera, Jakob Wright, Samuel Domencic, Landon Hostetter

Outlook: Little Dutchmen will look to improve as the season progresses while trying to compete in a tough division.

Lancaster Catholic

Head coach: Bryan Fossi

2021 record: 12-6

Returning players: Will Scott, Diego Gomez, Jansen Hoffard, Nate Hummer, Leo Lambert, Dawson Schreck, Joe Carosella, Connor Box

Outlook: Crusaders are experienced with three forwards in their third season together and a back like with a combined eight seasons of varsity play. A rugged schedule should have them playoff ready.

Lancaster Country Day

Head coach: Chris Wilson

2021 record: 8-9-1

Returning players: Seniors Brayden Fantazzi, Nathan Ngau, Chandler King, Christian Hoin

Outlook: Only four starters return from a team that reached the second round of districts. The Cougars will have to gain experience quickly to compete.

Lancaster Mennonite

Head coach: Fred Winey

2021 record: 17-3-1

Returning players: Cade Stoltzfus, Adam Sweigart, Matt Friesen, Jesse Longenecker, David Lapp, David Shell, Sam Bell, Luke Kauffman, Thomas Rouse

Outlook: The Blazers must overcome the loss of a strong senior class to match last season's district championship run. A key will be how quickly the defense comes together.

Northern Lebanon

Head coach: Brooks Tomazin

2021 record: 5-11-1

Top returning players: Trevor Peirce, Will Hillegas, Lucas Novack, Nathan Klingler

Outlook: A youthful group has already earned a lot of varsity playing time. They'll try to help the Vikings qualify for districts and challenge the section heavyweights.

Pequea Valley

Head coach: Peter Bennett

2021 record: 13-6-1

Returning players: Peyton Leitch, Wade Stoltzfus, Greg Wilkinson, Donovan Tran, Ethan Gerber

Outlook: Eleven seniors are gone from the section championship team. The young replacements will tackle a challenging schedule and try to keep the Braves in contention.